A Zepto delivery agent was caught on camera allegedly eating cherries from a customer's order while inside a residential building lift, and shockingly spitting the seeds on the floor. The incident, which was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the lift, occurred on July 12 at around 4:52 pm. In the video, two men can be seen opening the cherry box meant for a customer’s order, eating some cherries directly from it, and casually spitting the seeds onto the elevator floor. The user later claimed they were unable to report it through the Zepto app as it kept crashing while attempting to upload the video proof. "Yesterday evening, we found something truly disturbing: A Zepto delivery person was eating cherries from our order inside our building elevator and spitting the seeds on the floor. Yes, you read that right. Beyond the shock and disgust, what followed made it worse — I tried to upload the video proof on the Zepto app to report the incident, but the app kept crashing. No way to escalate, no refund option, no resolution. As someone who runs a business, I understand that errors happen. But incidents like this shake customer trust — and trust is everything in the food and logistics space. We choose convenience, but not at the cost of safety and dignity (sic)," Jiten Agarwal wrote on LinkedIn. Bengaluru Man Suffers Skull Fracture After Zepto Delivery Agent Thrashes Him Over Address Dispute; Investigation Underway As Video Goes Viral.

Zepto Delivery Agent Eats Cherries From Customer’s Order Inside Lift, Spits Seeds on Floor

