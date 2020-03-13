Bloodbath Trends on Twitter After Friday The 13th Morning Doom in Sensex, Nifty Amid Coronavirus Fears; Sharp Recovery Seen in Indian Markets Later in The Day

Bloodbath Trends on Twitter (Photo Credits: Wikimedia/Twitter)

New Delhi, March 13: The global markets are hit by a recession due to Coronavirus pandemic and its impact can be seen in India as Sensex and Nifty fell 10 percent resulting in halting of trading for 45 minutes. Sensex plummeted by 3,090 points at 29,687.52 while Nifty fell below 8,700. This development comes at a time when COVID-19 has kept investors around the edge. Indian Markets Recover Sharply After Morning Crash Amid Coronavirus Fears: Sensex Gallops 1,700 Points, Nifty Up 5%.

Later in the day, Sensex and Nifty recovered from the multi-year lows, with buyings registered in financial, pharma and banking stocks. Sensex reclaimed 34,000, while Nifty 10,000 in the biggest intra-day recovery. Following this development, stock market memes on Friday the 13th morning flooded social media.

"Bloodbath in markets. But the only question we should be asking ourselves is how old is our #SIP if it’s less than 7-10 yrs then stop panicking and have patience. If it’s completed that tenure why Panic," one user said. Another asked, "What’s the #bloodbath today?"

#bloodbath in markets. But the only question we should be asking ourselves is how old is our #SIP if it’s less than 7-10 yrs then stop panicking and have patience. If it’s completed that tenure why Panic. — Biraja Tripathy (@BirajaTripathy) March 13, 2020

#bloodbath The world is going for a nosedive, hope it bounces back sooner than later. — Ranjeet Jamwal (@rsjthakur) March 13, 2020

Average person: hey what’s goin on with the stock market amid all this coronavirus hype? Stock market brokers: pic.twitter.com/tW5fjT27oL — sarah (@sarahsajbel) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Sensex closed 1,325 points or 4 percent higher at 34,102 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 3.8 percent or 365 points to close at 9,955.