Indian Markets Crash Amid Coronavirus Scare; Nifty Hits Lower Circuit, Trading Halted for 45 Minutes, Sensex Slumps 3,000 Points

File Image | Sensex (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 11: Amid the coronavirus pandemic spread, the bloodbath at Indian markets continued on Friday. The Sensex opened in deep red tracking weak global markets. Sensex was trading at 30,081.57, down 2,696.57 (8.23 percent). Nifty, on the other hand, was at 8,624.05, slumped 966.10 (10.07 percent ). However, after Nifty and Sensex, both hit the lower circuit, trading was halted for 45 minutes. According to reports, Indian markets have hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years, with traders calling it 'Black Friday The 13th'.

The global markets also fell tremendously on Thursday. Dow Jones saw the biggest decline since the 'Black Monday' of 1987 when the index dropped 22 percent. Dow Jones ends 10 percent lower at 2,350 points in worst session since 1987. First Coronavirus Death in India: Karnataka Health Department Confirms 76-Year-Old Kalaburagi Man Who Died Tested Positive For COVID-19.

The scare around coronavirus continues to grow not only globally, but in India as well. India reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday and the number of infected people has shot up to 78. There is panic all over and as a result of which, the markets are bleeding. All eyes will be now on how the markets perform after the 45-minute halt in trading. There will be pre-opening session again from 10:05 am to 10:20 am for 20 minutes. The Normal trading will begin from 10:20 am today.