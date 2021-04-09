Coronavirus pandemic has made people drift apart from each other physically and it is taking a toll on people because human touch is really important. We are amid a pandemic and we are losing out on the human touch that is known to have immense mental health benefits. BUT Brazil nurses came up with a solution to the problem. To comfort COVID-19 patients in isolation, nurses in Brazil are using disposable gloves filled with warm water to replicate the human touch. All you need is a pair of disposable gloves and some warm water. How to Use Gloves Correctly During Coronavirus Outbreak? Michigan Nurse Demonstrates the Right Way to Wear Gloves to Avoid Cross-Contamination in This Viral Video.

For this unique makeshift human touch replacement, nurses use two disposable gloves and tie them up after filling them with hot water. They then place the hands of the patients in between both the glove hands to give them a feeling of their hands being held by someone. Sadiq Sameer Bhat, a journalist working with the Gulf News, shared an image first on Twitter that is now going viral. The tweet read: "'The hand of God' — nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in! #MaskUp" in which the inflated gloves were kept on the hands of a patient so as to provide him the feel of human touch.

Brazil Nurses Use Gloves Filled with Warm Water to Comfort COVID-19 Patients! Check out the Viral Pic:

‘The hand of God’ — nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in! #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/HgVFwOtg2f — Sadiq ‘Sameer’ Bhat (@sadiquiz) April 8, 2021

Brazil, on Thursday, recorded over 4,000 deaths due to coronavirus, as per a report published in Reuters.

Reports have said that hospitals are running low on medical and other essential supplies, including oxygen, anaesthesia and essential drugs for intubation. Three out of four private hospitals said that they have limited supplies that could only continue for a week or less for treating Covid patients, the National Association of Private Hospitals said in a survey conducted over 88 hospitals across Brazil.

