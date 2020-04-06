How to Use Gloves Correctly During Coronavirus Outbreak? Michigan Nurse Demonstrates the Right Way to Wear Gloves to Avoid Cross-Contamination in This Viral Video

Michigan nurse explains cross contamination (Photo Credits: ABC News)

As many world governments have made face mask compulsory for those stepping out of homes during coronavirus outbreak, people have also started regularly wearing gloves. While it is a good step to keep oneself away from any kind of disease, not everyone seems to be using it the right way. A Michigan nurse took to social media explaining why it is essential for those using the mask to follow certain rules. Using paint to explain the spread of the virus, in the viral video, she says if gloves are not used the right way it could lead to "cross-contamination". Should You Be Wearing Gloves While Grocery Shopping? Here’s How They Can be The Carrier of Coronavirus Germs During COVID-19 Pandemic.

She says, "I am seeing a lot of people out in public wearing gloves right now. That's great if you want to wear gloves, that's all fine and well, you absolutely can. But I want to remind you of this little thing called cross-contamination." She explains how people wear gloves to supermarket and touch everything as they are wearing gloves. And use the hands to answer calls or reply to messages on the phone wearing the gloves. Using paint she explains how this can transfer the bacteria to your nose or mouth. Also, after using the gloves, people leave it on the road and forget to discard it in the trash can. She says how this can how using gloves this way is least efficient and instead spreads the virus through cross-contamination.

How Germs Spread Though Cross-Contamination While Wearing Gloves:

"This is called cross-contamination." A Michigan nurse used paint to show how easy it is to spread germs even while wearing gloves. https://t.co/h1DXaKEOUE pic.twitter.com/lnuLrHNA5F — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2020

It is important to discard once-used gloves into the bin. Using the gloves again or not discarding it properly only means that the whole point of wearing it was useless. Healthcare workers or others who use gloves on a regular basis, wash their hands after removing it. It is important to safeguard ourselves and use things the right way to not fall prey to ignorance.