The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, can never stay quiet from their fans. Even though in a pandemic, the K-Pop boy group, time and again, have kept ARMYs entertained in every possible way. Fans adore Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Be it with their music or the upcoming virtual concert, BTS followers are again in for a treat. The boys’ latest offering for fans is a free online concert—Bang Bang Con on their official YouTube channel, Bangtan TV. So, how and where to watch the online event? As the most-awaited virtual concert just a day away, here we bring you all the last-minute details ARMYs need to know. From BTS Bang Bang Con 2021 live streaming date and time to what fans can expect, know everything about the upcoming free K-Pop concert.

Last year, BTS hosted the free virtual concert on their official YouTube channel for two days. In 2021, the Bang Bang Con date is set for April 17, which is Saturday. Are you excited? We know, we are! Taking to their official social page, BTS announced this year’s event details for ARMYs.

BTS Bang Bang Con 2021

BTS Bang Bang Con 2021 Live Streaming Date and Time: Where to Watch?

BTS Bang Bang will be hosted live on April 17, at 3:00 pm KST (11:30 am IST). How to watch the virtual concert? Well, all you need to do is clear your schedule and indulge in the online concert, which will be hosted for free on Bangtan TV, the group’s official YouTube channel. You can click HERE to visit BTS official YouTube channel.

Country-Wise Bang Bang Con 2021 Time Breakdown

The US: 2:00 am ET

The UK: 7:00 am BST

India: 11:30 am IST

Canada: 2:00 am (in Ottawa)

Singapore: 2:00 pm SGT

Philippines: 2:00 pm PHT

Russia: 9:00 am MSK

China: 2:00 pm

Indonesia: 1:00 pm WIB

Mexico: 1:00 am

Australia: 4:00 pm AEST

What to Expect From BTS Bang Bang Con 2021?

Bang Bang Con 2021 will be comprised of videos from past concerts, meet and greets with fans throughout the years, they have been together and more. Unlike their most recent instalment of the brand, the band won’t be performing live. But we are expecting some surprises in addition to the footage and more.

Now that you know the details about Bang Bang Con 2021, you must clear your schedule and enjoy the virtual concert from the comfort of your home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).