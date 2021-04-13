Is BTS going to make a comeback by May end? Well, at least the ARMY has taken over social media to trend 'BTS Is Coming' to celebrates a possible comeback by the K-Pop group by May end.

'BTS Is Coming' Trends on Twitter as ARMY Celebrates a Possible Comeback by the K-Pop Group by May End. Check Tweets:

bts coming back in the end of may vs other companies re-scheduling their cb BTS IS COMING pic.twitter.com/kYJyPas63p — Shine⁷ ✰ (@jinsalpacca) April 13, 2021

Yay!

This is such a happy day!😍 DYNAMITE hit 1B, BTS IS COMING WITH ANOTHER COMEBACK IN THE END OF MAY!🥳 FILM OUT bet DYNAMITE and entered billboards!🥳🥵 Proud of Jungkook for Film Out💜😌.#방탄소년단#ProudOfComposerJK pic.twitter.com/zSMJ1TtRqs — Lunaᴮᴱ💞 Loves BTS💜🌼 (@jungkook_lovlyy) April 13, 2021

BTS is coming

“BTS IS COMING AT THE END OF MAY!” I'm ready for stream 😎@BTS_twt at the end of may: pic.twitter.com/RPU7F9BAS0 — JJK .PJM.USA🌙 (@BTSFOREVERRRJJ) April 13, 2021

