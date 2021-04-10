BTS ARMY is elated and HOW! 'Congratulations Suga' is trending on Twitter as the Bangtan Boys group member becomes the first Korean soloist to have surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. From Suga photos to congratulatory messages, ARMY cannot keep calm.
Check Tweets and Messages for Suga:
Congratulations Suga he is the first korean soloist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify 🥳 !! oh my god he is dominating world the power he hold 🔥#SUGA1BillionStreams #SUGAHistoryMakerpic.twitter.com/E4w0W703r1
— jeya⁷ 🌟 (@sunnyxtaee) April 9, 2021
#ARMY
Congratulations SUGA 💜 pic.twitter.com/6gAEDR0dVb
— ▪︎ (@sofar_soclose_) April 9, 2021
Congratulations SUGA!
Congratulations SUGA! AGUST D! YOONGI! for being the 1st ever Korean soloist to surpassed 1B streams on Spotify!! 🥳💜#민윤기_10억스트리밍_축하해#SUGA1BillionStreams#윤기곡_스밍10억회돌파#SUGA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Ufj9k886i5
— Hana⁷ (@Koophuria) April 9, 2021
