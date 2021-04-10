BTS ARMY is elated and HOW! 'Congratulations Suga' is trending on Twitter as the Bangtan Boys group member becomes the first Korean soloist to have surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. From Suga photos to congratulatory messages, ARMY cannot keep calm.

Check Tweets and Messages for Suga:

Congratulations Suga he is the first korean soloist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify 🥳 !! oh my god he is dominating world the power he hold 🔥#SUGA1BillionStreams #SUGAHistoryMakerpic.twitter.com/E4w0W703r1 — jeya⁷ 🌟 (@sunnyxtaee) April 9, 2021

#ARMY

Congratulations SUGA!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)