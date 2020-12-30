2020 is nearly over! Only a few hours to go, before we ring in the New Year, but this time it will be virtual. We will celebrate the onset of another year from home. It may not sound traditional; however, there are many New Year’s Eve 2021 events happening online for people to celebrate the occasion. For BTS ARMY around the world, your NYE celebration is going to be extra special as the live concert, arranged by Big Hit entertainment. The label is organising a live-stream concert on December 31, and not only the Bangtan Boys, other K-Pop bands and starts such as NU'EST, ENHYPEN, TXT, GFriend, Lee Hyun and BUMZU will be performing live, and it will be streamed on Weverse. So, how to watch the BTS New Year Eve 2020 live stream event? In this article, we bring you all the details you need to enjoy the K-Pop music concert from home and ring in New Year with cheer.

There is no doubt that South Korean artists have massive followers from across the world. BTS member, Kim Taehyung’s 25th birthday was a blast and fans ensured his special day is memorable. Big Hit Label had earlier revealed the final line up of artists would be performing live on December 31, 2020. The 2021 New Year Eve’s Live presented by Weverse was planned to be an online plus offline concert. However, because of the rise of COVID-19 cases, the entertainment mogul decided to change the format and make it exclusive virtual.

Teaser Video of New Year's Eve Concert

How to Watch BTS New Year Eve’s Live Concert?

The 2021 New Year Eve’s Live concert will be streamed online on Weverse—Korean mobile app of Big Hit. The concert will be held on December 31, at the decided event, KINTEX Exhibition Centre in South Korea. Join BTS, GFRIEND, TXT, ENHYPEN, NU'EST, Lee Hyun, and Bumzu and welcome 2021 with enthralling performances of their top songs, and special stages featuring, Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki. Fans can choose between multiple viewing options. The live concert will begin from 9:30 pm KST (6:00 pm IST). The entire event will be streamed on Weverse and people can also get quick updates on the official Twitter handle of BigHit Entertainment.

So, are you ready to ring in the New Year 2021 with your favourite K-Pop artists? Know their insane popularity, we can only speculate how big the event will be. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy your New Year’s Eve!

