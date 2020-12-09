The year 2020 has almost come to an end, and it is time to plan your New Year’s Eve. We are in the middle of a pandemic, which means welcoming 2021 will not be as how it has always been. Everything is virtual, and so is the New Year Eve live concert. South Korean boy band, Bangtan Boys (BTS) ensure that ARMYs get to spend the December 31 event, just how they like it—but virtually. The boy band’s management company, Big Hit has recently cancelled the label’s year-end concert called 2021, ‘NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE,’ and decided to live-stream the event for fans across the world. Not only BTS, but other popular K-Pop bands such as GFriend, NU’EST and more will be performing at the event, which will be broadcasted live at the mobile app, Weverse. How to watch BTS New Year Eve live concert? In this article, we bring you all the details so that you ring in New Year 2021 with your favourite K-Pop singers!

Big Hit Label had earlier revealed the final line up of artists would be performing at the live concert on December 31. The entertainment label had announced that they are organising an in-person and live-streamed concert—something K-Pop fans have been missing because of the pandemic. However, due to the current situation, Big Hit cancelled the offline tickets, and now the event will only be live-streamed for fans to enjoy the show from home on the New Year’s Eve. BTS Army is Upset At MAMA 2020 Show After Band Member Jin Left Out of K-Pop Poster, Trend 'BTS is 7' in His Support.

Watch Teaser Video of the K-Pop Concert

Where and How to Watch BTS New Year Eve Concert?

Because ARMYs won’t be able to enjoy the live performance at the venue, the management will be streaming the event on Weverse—Korean mobile app of Big Hit. The concert will be held on December 31, at the KINTEX Exhibition Centre in South Korea and the event will begin from 9:30 pm KST. The entire event will be live-streamed at Weverse and people will also get the continuous updates on the official Twitter handle of BigHit Entertainment.

The New Year Eve Live concert will also see other South Korean bands and singers including LEE HYUN, BUMZU, NU’ESY, GFriend, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen. Artists like Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki are also expected to perform at the live concert. Are you excited? We know we are!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).