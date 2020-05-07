Buddha Purnima 2020 Greetings: Twitterati Share Motivational Messages, HD Images, Vesak Day Greetings & Quotes to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday
Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Buddha Purnima 2020 is observed globally on May 7. The festive day commemorates the birthday of Lord Gautama Buddha, who is the founder of Buddhism. It is the most important day in the Buddhist calendar and an important festival for the Buddhist community. Buddha Purnima is also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti. The full month falling in the month of Vaisakh has special significance, as on this day Gautama Buddha was born. Meanwhile, let us have a look at some motivational messages, HD images, Vesak day greetings and quotes shared by Twitterati to celebrate Gautama Buddha's birthday. Buddha Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

This year the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, therefore all rituals related to Buddha Purnima has to be celebrated indoor. In order to spread the germs of COVID-19, the government has shut all public gathering places like temples, mosque, churches, monasteries, parks and likewise. Usually on Buddha Jayanti Buddhist people wear white clothes and distribute a sweet dish 'kheer' in their surrounding. Devotees of Buddha also pour water at the foot of the Bodhi tree and practice meditation on Vesak. Now let us have a look at some meaningful, thoughtful and inspirational tweets for Buddha Purnima 2020. Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Send Vesak Day WhatsApp Stickers, Buddha Jayanti Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

Peace Indeed Comes From Within!

Don't Take Anything For Granted!

Let's Pray For World on Buddha Purnima!

Union Minister For Heavy Industries Wishes Buddha Purnima!

Buddha Says, You Become What You Think!

Buddha Says, There is no Path to Happiness!

Sadhguru Wishes Happy Buddha Purnima 2020

Ravi Shastri Appeals to Spread Message of Peace on Buddha Purnima

Kiran Bedi Wishes Buddha Purnima to Everyone

May Teaching of Lord Buddha Enlighten Us!

On Buddha Purnima we Promise to Fight Against Coronavirus

We request people to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2020 with their family at home and adhere to the norms of social distancing. However, coronavirus shouldn't reduce the spirit of festive celebration, you can send across Buddha Purnima messages, greetings and wishes to your friends through various social media platforms. We wish you all a very Happy Buddha Purnima 2020, stay safe, stay home and enjoy the festive day with your loved ones.