Buddha Purnima 2020 Greetings: Twitterati Share Motivational Messages, HD Images, Vesak Day Greetings & Quotes to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday

Buddha Purnima 2020 is observed globally on May 7. The festive day commemorates the birthday of Lord Gautama Buddha, who is the founder of Buddhism. It is the most important day in the Buddhist calendar and an important festival for the Buddhist community. Buddha Purnima is also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti. The full month falling in the month of Vaisakh has special significance, as on this day Gautama Buddha was born. Meanwhile, let us have a look at some motivational messages, HD images, Vesak day greetings and quotes shared by Twitterati to celebrate Gautama Buddha's birthday. Buddha Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

This year the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, therefore all rituals related to Buddha Purnima has to be celebrated indoor. In order to spread the germs of COVID-19, the government has shut all public gathering places like temples, mosque, churches, monasteries, parks and likewise. Usually on Buddha Jayanti Buddhist people wear white clothes and distribute a sweet dish 'kheer' in their surrounding. Devotees of Buddha also pour water at the foot of the Bodhi tree and practice meditation on Vesak. Now let us have a look at some meaningful, thoughtful and inspirational tweets for Buddha Purnima 2020. Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Send Vesak Day WhatsApp Stickers, Buddha Jayanti Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

Happy #Buddhapurnima2020 to all, as buddha said peace comes from within do not seek it outside. May Lord bless all of us and help us pass through the crisis #बुद्ध_पूर्णिमा#BuddhaPurnima@GeetaJorwal_ pic.twitter.com/s4vb44LEEh — गीता मीणा (@GeetaJorwal_) May 7, 2020

No comfort or discomfort is permanent, Do not take anything for granted, was the key message of Mahatma Buddh.#बुद्ध_पूर्णिमा #BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/ggPnUB3xwK — स्वामी जी (@rofl_Ram_Dewji) May 7, 2020

After the pandemic a dread and gloom has enveloped our world. This Buddha Purnima let us pray for serenity and healing of the entire world. #BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/mJyhbkyGBt — Bhaskar Das (@mebhaskardas) May 7, 2020

There is no path to happiness. Happiness is the path. ~ Gautam Buddha#BuddhaPurnima #Vesakday pic.twitter.com/KGgIDchbKN — aum soni (@AumSoni) May 7, 2020

On this day, Gautama the Buddha became fully enlightened. Let this be a reminder that if you have the necessary focus, enlightenment is a living Possibility. #SadhguruQuotes #BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/wDKDnRTiF1 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) May 7, 2020

On the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima, let's spread the message of peace and compassion. The day marks the Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parinirvana of Lord Buddha #बुद्ध_पूर्णिमा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TLq1TqshLo — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 7, 2020

Wishing you all a blessed #BuddhaPurnima. May teachings of lord #Buddha bring joy and happiness in your life. Sabbe satta sukhi hontu!!!#Vesakday pic.twitter.com/6A978yoRjh — Indian Buddhist☸🇮🇳 (@India_buddhist) May 6, 2020

#BuddhaPurnima #Buddha Yes we will come out of this virus just like the shining moon and get peace from everything like BUDDHA.. pic.twitter.com/fB9l9Nf2mW — Satish kumar Agarwal (@kitty_satish) May 6, 2020

We request people to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2020 with their family at home and adhere to the norms of social distancing. However, coronavirus shouldn't reduce the spirit of festive celebration, you can send across Buddha Purnima messages, greetings and wishes to your friends through various social media platforms. We wish you all a very Happy Buddha Purnima 2020, stay safe, stay home and enjoy the festive day with your loved ones.