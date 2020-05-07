Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Send Vesak Day WhatsApp Stickers, Buddha Jayanti Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

Buddha Purnima is observed by people practising the religion of Buddhism. Buddha Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on May 7. Buddha Purnima is the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama who later became Lord Gautama Buddha, the founder of the Buddhist religion. It is the most spiritual day in the Buddhist calendar and an important festival for the Buddhist community. Buddha Purnima is also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti. The full month falling in the month of Vaisakh has special significance, as on this Gautama Buddha was born. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 wishes, greeting along with images to send across to your contacts through WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages. In the below article, we will also provide you with the option to download Vesak stickers and Buddha Purnima GIF.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2020, Buddhist people wear white clothes and distribute kheer. Buddhist Lamas on this festive day offer prayers in front of Lord Buddha statue. Devotees of Buddha also pour water at the foot of the Bodhi tree and practice meditation on Buddha Jayanti. Unfortunately, this year due to coronavirus pandemic, Buddha Purnima 2020 has to be celebrated by performing all rituals at home, as all religious places are closed to avoid mass gathering. Buddha Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

As we celebrate Vesak 2020, we bring you greetings, wishes that you may send to your family and friends on the birthday of Gautama Buddha. You can send Lord Buddha birth anniversary wishes via WhatsApp, which is the most commonly used platform these days. You can also share these Buddha Purnima 2020 messages, HD images and wallpapers on Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and Twitter. Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 Wishes & Vesak HD Images: Celebrate Buddha Purnima With These WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Facebook Messages.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Be Grateful Towards Who Made You Meet With Yourself. Here’s Wishing You a Happy Buddha Purnima!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Buddha Purnima’s Full Moon Today Remove the Darkness of Ignorance From Our Lives and Guide Us to the Path of Peace and Enlightenment! Happy Buddha Jayanti to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Buddha Purnima!

WhatsApp Message Reads: In the Burst of Illumination, He Discovered the Meaning of Existence and Thus Became Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, Let Us Remember Lord Buddha’s Teachings and Spread the Message of Universal Brotherhood and Compassion for Everyone. Warm Wishes to You on Buddha Jayanti.

We wish you a very Happy Buddha Purnima 2020, may this sacred day enlighten our life with lots of happiness.