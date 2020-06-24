CarryMinati and his hate TikTokers is never-ending. Indians will not just remember 2020 for coronavirus but also for the level of hatred CarryMinati spewed against TikTokers, especially against Amir Siddiqui via his "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" roast video. However, there is another video of CarryMinati roasting popular TikTok creator Nisha Guragain which is also going viral. People who know CarryMinati, know that the youtuber, also know as Ajey Nagar, uses abusive language and punch down comedy to what he calls 'roasting' other people who he believes produce cringe content. It is important to note that the YouTuber has a fanbase majorly consisting of impressionable school-going kids because of his primary channel where he plays online games. From CarryMinati to Faizal Siddiqui, Why YouTube and TikTok Content Creators Should Stop Indulging in Tomfoolery and Realise Their Current Responsibility- Spreading Awareness About COVID-19, UNANIMOUSLY!

However, in this particular video made by CarryMinati roasting TikToker Nisha Guragain who is quite popular with what she does is going viral. If you haven't watched the video, viewers discretion is advised because a lot of profanity has been used. Carry Minati has also used some below-the-belt comments against Nisha Guragain based on her looks and dancing abilities, disguised as humour. TikTok Faces Hate For 'Cringe' Content: Is TikTok Ban the Solution? From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point.

Check out the video for yourself:

CarryMinati started the debate about which platform is better, is it the good old YouTube or TikTok. However, he was recently also trolled by comedian Kunal Kamra who wanted to teach CarryMinati a thing or two about roasting in a video titled, "Aaja Beta Carry Teko Roast Sikhaye!" In his video, Kamra teaches Carry that roasting is not all about cuss words. However, Carry’s angry fans trolled Kamra back with funny memes and jokes.

