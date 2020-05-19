TikTok Faces Hate For 'Cringe' Content: Is TikTok Ban the Solution? From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point

TikTok's Undeserved Hate for its 'cringe' content (Photo Credits: File Image)

From the past two weeks, the YouTube vs TikTok debate has been all over social media, almost overshadowing a whole pandemic that we are currently in the middle of. But while we are at it, you kind of have an idea that TikTok is clearly losing the battle with #BanTikTok, #BanTikTokInIndia and #TikTokExposed as some of the top trending hashtags on Twitter. The reason? Some controversial videos that creators Faizal Siddiqui and Mujibur Rehman that have surfaced allegedly glorifying acid attack and rape. Makes sense, right? But NO. The hate towards TikTok dates way back. In fact, right from the time TikTok, earlier known as Musical.ly, took over after Dubsmash. An easy app that makes video making and sharing way simple became very popular amongst the teens but many also looked down at it.

TikTok ratings on Google Play Store have gone down to 2.0 because enraged netizens, fuelled by CarryMinati's roast video believe that TikTok is cancer we need to get rid of? But is it so? While I totally agree that the videos that "glorify" rape and acid attack deserve the flak they're receiving and should be brought to justice, but what has an app got to do with it? Let's take a look at the various aspects of this YouTube vs TikTok debate. TikTok’s Rating Goes Down to 2.0 on Google Play Store, Twitterati Celebrates the App’s Poor Ratings With Funny Memes and Jokes.

What Is Cringe Content? Is It Subjective?

If you go by the definition, cringe exactly means, "When someone acts/ or is so embarrassing or awkward, it makes you feel extremely ashamed and/or embarrassed," says Urban Dictionary. When you cringe, your body language will show that "you don't like what you see and hear." This is another characteristic of cringe laid down by vocabulary.com. Whereas Cambridge dictionary simply defines the informal meaning of cringe as "to feel very embarrassed". Now doesn't that sound something extremely subjective to you? Who gets to decide what is cringe and doesn't deserve to be on the platform? Also, can you oppose a video just because you don't like what you see? Well, this shouldn't be confused with offensive videos at all, but don't such videos deserve to be removed from all platforms? When you oppose "cringe content", let's say your own reasons, why just TikTok? Faizal Siddiqui, Brother of Amir Siddiqui Who Was Involved in TikTok vs YouTube Tussle With CarryMinati, Lands in Soup Over Video Promoting Acid Attacks on Women.

Does YouTube NOT Have Cringe Content Or Porn? What About Twitter, Facebook And Instagram?

We've all been following YouTube since the beginning of time and seen many YouTubers grow from having a handful of followers to millions, are we saying here that YouTube is immune to "cringe content" or all that is there on YouTube is the cream, suited, well, for people with a great taste? Do we smell some classism here? There is no denying that TikTok India, especially, has a lot of content that may make you embarrassed BUT is the app itself to be blamed for that? Who is creating such "cringe" and where is it coming from? It is the people isn't it? Let's talk about some cringe on YouTube (totally according to me, just like I said above, it is subjective):

People Have Created a Compilation Of Cringe Intros On YouTube, Most Of Them Are Teens:

Would You Not Call It Cringe Because It is On YouTube?

TikTok was banned last year by the government of India over concerns that Tik Tok is enabling the spread of XXX pornographic material, mostly porn videos via the app. Last year, we analysed how TikTok app was banned in India for promoting porn and adult videos while Instagram, YouTube and Twitter freely serve XXX content to their users. Check it out.

Why CarryMinati's 'Roast' Video Is Flawed And Has Been Blown Out Of Proportion

First all, CarryMinati's video was a roast not a gospel for TikTok haters. Roasts usually are supposed to be nasty and below the belt. Also, Amir Siddiqui kind of walked into it! But what most people don't realise is that CarryMinati's fanbase is usually school-going kids, gamers, basically the impressionable chunk of India's youth. His videos are usually laced with cuss words and taking digs on people's looks and their work (this is apart from the gaming channel that he handles very well). But why don't people take a step back and realise that it is his opinion and not a warrant to target every TikToker? Moreover, CarryMinati should have put in more efforts to clarify that his video is not meant to hurt anyone's feeling and that not all TikTokers come under the same umbrella. CarryMinati’s 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Video Removed Over YouTube’s Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy, Happy Amir Siddiqui Funny Memes Go Viral!

For someone who is guilty of spending most of her time on TikTok, let me tell you that it is all about the algorithm. It is exactly the kind the videos you watch that you are served on your FYP. I like comedy, and my FYP is full of amazing comedy videos that I don't want to lose, if there is a ban imposed on TikTok because of a chunk of "cringe" content. Faisu Khan Responds to Carry Minati’s Accusations in Instagram Post, Says He Didn’t Make Calls or Threats After YouTube vs Tiktok Roast Video Went Viral.

Is Banning App The Solution? What About The Mindset?

A chunk of Indian TikTok is cringey, but doesn't that mean that there is an issue with the mindset and not with the app per se? Today it is TikTok, tomorrow people will use Like or Helo app to channel their mindset. Or maybe people will not bring it out at all, but will that solve the problem?

Isn't COVID-19 Pandemic Awareness The Need Of The Hour For These Creators?

Above everything, we are amid a pandemic, and it doesn't seem like the best time for creators on both the platform to carry out this war. Ideally, the creators should come together and use their fan following to spread positivity and awareness about COVID-19 prevention in a creative way, unless it is all about cheap views and engagement! From CarryMinati to Faizal Siddiqui, Why YouTube and TikTok Content Creators Should Stop Indulging in Tomfoolery and Realise Their Current Responsibility- Spreading Awareness About COVID-19, UNANIMOUSLY!

The synopsis is that, killing the messenger won't help. If there seems to be an issue with the mindset, it is exactly what needs to be targetted.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)