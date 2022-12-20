How does a 'Cougar School' sound? Well, if you're confused, let us tell you Ginni Hendricks has made the decision to stop caring about what other people thought the day she reached 50 and has started something really cool, super XXX-tra cool. Apparently, males half her age are willing to pay to view the self-described "Queen of Cougars" in her undressed state. The Richmond, Virginia native claimed that her relationship advice keeps them returning rather than just her good looks. These persistent inquiries led to "Cougar School," in which Hendricks counsels young men attempting to woo older ladies like herself. Yup, this really happens. Cougar Hunter Meaning and Funny Memes Flood Twitter Thanks to Urvashi Rautela vs Rishabh Pant Instagram War!

With her girlfriends, she made an inside joke that inspired the name. They made fun of her by saying she should use her cougar experience since so many guys were seeking for advice. She told Newsweek: "I was getting asked silly questions by boys all the time. Like, 'how do I do this?' or 'how do I meet someone like you?' These young guys really need to learn some things, especially if they're trying to get in with somebody older."

Hendricks currently manages an XXX OnlyFans account, where she gives these young males under 30 guidance and tips. Saucy snaps, a penis-rating service (YUP, really), direct messaging, and personalised content are also available on her XXX OnlyFans page. She also has nearly 9,000 followers on TikTok, where she answers questions from fans about anything. Hendricks claimed that there are "so many guys who are into older women" but are self-conscious about it. Hendricks is currently involved in two online relationships with males her age. One is a pharmacy technician, and the other is a college senior. She and they both met through dating apps, and she frequently posts explicit photos and engages in flirtatious exchanges.

