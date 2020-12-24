The COVID-19 pandemic also caused a big dent on the economy this year for various fields like the hospitality industry, gyms and even luxury wellness field along with retail department. However, it was not all that bad for all the companies. Some, in fact, made money hand over fist this year, due to major lifestyle changes and boost in the digital sector. Companies like zoom and OnlyFans gained recognition and doubled their profits, whereas biggies like Amazon and Pornhub.com were resorted to more than ever due to people being confined to their homes. Let's take a look at some of the companies that minted money amid the coronavirus pandemic!

Zoom

People couldn't step out but work needed to be done so zoom app came to rescue. Although suffering a lot of hiccups like porn attack and going viral for accidental NSFW leaks, zoom became a buzz word. Now labelled as the video conferencing leader during COVID-19 Zoom’s adoption rate surpassed previous industry frontrunners GoToWebinar and Cisco with more companies resorting to Zoom for virtual meetings. Zoom Tops on The List of Most Downloaded Android Apps In India; Overthrows WhatsApp, TikTok & Instagram.

OnlyFans

This year was owned by OnlyFans and its stars, giving a new meaning to XXX creators and their own independence. The XXX platform is known to not conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

Amazon

Amazon.com found new heights to touch this year with sales growth spiking up as more and more people opting for online shopping rather than going out to the retail stores. Amazon received a big boost from the quarantine as consumers. In fact, in March, the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, the company’s stock price closed at $1,676.61. Jeff Bezos Adds $13 Billion to his Net Worth in a Single Day, Amazon Founder's Fortune Rises $74 Billion in 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Netflix

This year Netflix is said to have added about 16 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2020 itself and number is growing. It is said that Netflix saw the "largest three-month jump in the streaming service’s 13-year history". And it kind of makes sense as people confined to their house turned towards the streaming giant for entertainment.

Pornhub.com

As more people stayed at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pornhub made its premium content free and saw an increase in traffic in April 2020. Russia saw the highest traffic growth among Central and Eastern European countries, measuring at over 20.8 percent as of April 28, 2020 compared to an average day prior to the outbreak. However, the traffic growth rate saw a significant decline relative to the end of March 2020.

Not just these major companies but takeout and delivery companies were more searched for. Services such as Zomato and Uber Eats gained customers during the pandemic. However, small eateries did suffer during the pandemic as well with about 85% of independently owned restaurants on the verge of closing. BUT the organisation did look for small businesses to help donate to hospital and healthcare "front line" workers.

