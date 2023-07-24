Happy Cousins Day 2023! You may have some of your fondest memories related to the time you spent with your cousins more than anything else, and today is the day to celebrate EXACTLY that! If you are someone who shares a crazy sense of humour with your cousins, even if not your parents, we have the most hilarious memes and jokes for you. In many families, childhood fast friendships between cousins are the ones that last a lifetime. Who, after all, knows your family better than someone who is descended from you, with all its peculiar dynamics? National Cousins Day 2023 Wishes, Funny GIFs and Greetings: Messages and Quotes To Share With Your Cousins on This Day.

These amusing and utterly relevant cousin memes show that those childhood ties go beyond any other friendships you may make, whether in person or online. On July 24, National Cousins Day celebrates the enduring bond you have with those who may not be your "own" family. You can definitely meet up in person with them to celebrate, but what about sending them some relatable and funny memes and jokes? National Cousins Day 2023 Date: Everything To Know About the Day and How To Celebrate With Your Cousins.

Relatives and cousins meet up frequently causes you to recall the silly things you did and said when you were younger, and they likely have the pictures to prove it. While it may be embarrassing sometimes, it is definitely irreplaceable. Humour plays an important role, and in today's day and age, a relatable meme can do the trick!

Check Out Funny Cousins Day 2023 Memes & Jokes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕸𝖗𝟡𝖒𝖒𝖝♕ (@fasih_ki_editz)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S I د R A - I Q ب A L (@sids_memeworld44)

Truth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes || Pranay🤦🏻‍♂️ (@screw_thinker_)

Agree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif🇦🇪 (@halalmemes03)

Been There?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by चैत्रा इति नाम्न्याः (@bookishgirlchai)

Well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎯5000🙏🙏 (@memes.ke.guruji)

Additionally, it's always entertaining to be among people who recall amusing (or perhaps even tragic) memories of holidays, vacations, and times spent with grandparents. Even after all these years, you can still make each other laugh by recalling a family tale that no one else would understand. Here's to family members that consider themselves to be close friends. Share some delicious National Pie to celebrate your wonderful relationship on National Cousins Day memes.

