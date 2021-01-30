The coronavirus pandemic has hit us hard. We are all stuck indoors, trying to adjust in this ‘new normal.’ Fear of catching the virus has gripped us all. Not only adults, but kids are affected in a significant manner. Not being able to go out and play with friends, and instead sit at home and appear in online classes has been challenging. A six-year-old wrote a poem dedicated to the coronavirus, and it is heartbreaking. ‘Dear Coronavirus,” in the emotional verse, the toddler girl from London pens down how she has been coping with the pandemic and misses to go out and play. The video of the British girl has gone viral on social media.

Thea Achillea demonstrated emotional maturity beyond her age in the poem; she dubbed as ‘Dear Coronavirus.’ She was inspired when her mother prompted her to lean into creativity as a way of coping with the ongoing pandemic. The deep reflections of the grade schooler’s lyric surprised her mother and so the social media users. Her video is going viral online as Thea is captured reciting the poem. Videos That Kept Our Spirits High During the Toughest Times.

Her thoughtful observations in the poem, “You’ve made my mummy nervous to step beyond our door,/ She’s tried so hard to school us, but it’s not like before,” and “I’ve learnt to make my bed though, and cook with mum and dad, We’ve crafted lots and built a den, it hasn’t all been bad,” has impressed netizens. Hear her reciting the emotional and relatable poem in this viral video.

Watch the Viral Video:

The little girl indeed made her parents and school proud. But more than anything, her innocence in the lyrics is deeply reflected. Parents and school teachers are trying every bit to keep their kids entertained. But it has been challenging for everyone. In words of Thea from the poem, “Dear Coronavirus,” we all “wish you wouldn’t stay.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).