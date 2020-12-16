We are still braving the coronavirus pandemic, except we have just become better prepared to deal with it while also moving ahead with our lives. BUT do you remember March 2020 when the COVID-19 infection began to spread after us having seen how difficult it was for China (the place of origin) to deal with it? Well, the feelings of uncertainty, fear, confusion, loneliness and apprehension combined, cannot be forgotten. But while these lockdown days made sent all types of chills down our spine, we also smiled and had moments when our hearts filled with warmth and love. Humans may have innumerable bad qualities, but we survive and HOW! The difficult times brought out in some of us, the kinder side and we will remain ever grateful for social media to connect us with these moments. From celebrating sangeets on Zoom to police officers celebrating birthdays of residents during the lockdown, here are a few things that kept our spirits high during the toughest times.

1. Viral Reunion Video of Two Adorable Toddler BFFs in New York After Months of Quarantine

Remember when the quarantine parted two little BFFs? Had to be one of the worst things about quarantine. However, an adorable video showing the two children in New York catching up after months of being not able to meet each other had gone viral leaving netizens in tears...happy tears! The clip showing two three-year-olds running towards each other and hugging was such a respite! Watch video:

Mom surprises son with best friend reunion after months of quarantine 🤗 pic.twitter.com/tezIFBXsQm — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 6, 2020

2. Jyoti Kumari Cycling 1200 Km Carrying Her Injured Father

How can we forget 15-year-old Jyoti Kumar? She carried her injured father from Gurugram to Darbhanga amid the toughest situations! The 15-year-old who travelled 1200 km amid nationwide lockdown to get her father on a bicycle also said that she would use her reward money to get her aunt(bua) to tie the knot! Watch video:

3. Elderly NY Couple Re-Uniting After Months of Being Apart

The reuniting videos gave us so much hope to brave the uncertain situation. After spending months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, 89-year-old Jean and 91-year-old Walter Willard, who has been married for 70 years, were reunited at their nursing home in Troy, New York and the video won hearts on social media! Watch:

After spending months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, 89-year-old Jean and 91-year-old Walter Willard, who have been married for 70 years, were reunited at their nursing home in Troy, New York. pic.twitter.com/wrdGDEbLjH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 21, 2020

4. Senior Citizen's Birthday Celebrated By Panchkula Police amid Lockdown!

We cannot forget the senior citizen tearing up in happiness. With the whole country under lockdown, birthdays celebrations took a backseat, especially for the senior citizens who were being asked to take extra care. However, in a viral video, Panchkula police officers took it upon themselves to make the birthday of a senior citizen, Karan Puri extremely special. Watch:

Interactions with Police is always emotional - be it fear, anger , anxiety or gratitude. But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst . See how #PanchkulaPolice made the best birthday ever this senior citizen who is staying all alone. Respect @CP_PANCHKULA pic.twitter.com/VP0oVJ2Rvf — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) April 28, 2020

5. Coronavirus Survivor in Kerala Cheered by Kasargod Hospital Staff

Coronavirus survivors have gone through a lot! Discharge videos were one of the best things on the internet giving the rest of us hope. This particular video of a recovered COVID-19 patient from Kerala's Kasargod took over the internet in which the hospital staff and other patients can be seen cheering for him as he leaves the hospital. Watch:

Every recovery is a triumph. This man recovered from Covid19 and is getting discharged from the hospital. Cheered by patients and staff, this happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala.#keralafightsCorona #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/pOxR1uMNLY — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) April 4, 2020

6. When Assam Police COVID-19 Warriors Performed 'Bihu Dance'

Police personnel in Assam's Nagaon district performed Bihu dance at the office of Nagaon Superintendent of Police amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The video showing cops dancing on the tunes of tradition Assamese folk songs went viral spreading smiles. Watch:

7. When UK Care Home Installed Social Distancing Glass Pods

Eighton Lodge in Gateshead, a care home installed glass pods in the garden for people can see their family while ensuring they are self-isolating. This spread a wave for joy on the internet. Where there is a will there is a way! The occupants were able to meet their loved ones while following the guidelines of social distancing. Watch:

Today Joan Yates saw her family for the first time since her care home went into coronavirus lockdown more than three months ago. Watch the moment she was reunited with her loved ones with the help of an ingenious socially distanced visiting pod https://t.co/pZCD2BSEyz pic.twitter.com/ioo20DmEtw — ITV News (@itvnews) June 12, 2020

8. When Netizens Prayed for 6-Month-Old Diagnosed Baby Looked After by 'Nurse Moms' in Wuhan Hospital

Heartwarming photos of the six-month-old baby went viral of the baby who got "nurse moms" taking care of him 24/7. In the pictures, the nurses could be seen feeding the baby with food along with medicines and playing with him. The beautiful pictures spread smiles online! Watch:

A six-month-old baby diagnosed with the #coronavirus and quarantined alone at a #Wuhan hospital now has "nurse moms" taking care of him 24/7. The baby's mother is a medical professional who contracted the virus at work, and his grandparents have also been quarantined. pic.twitter.com/t8FTwrnRjf — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 9, 2020

9. When Delhi Police Celebrated Birthday of 4-Year-Old Labourer's Daughter

The staff of Delhi's Fatherpuri Beri ensured a 4-year-old daughter of a labourer celebrated her birthday despite the quarantine and the video melted hearts online! They arranged for a cake and celebrated her birthday in the community kitchen at a labour camp there. Check out:

Today on birthday of a 4-yr-old girl, the daughter of a labourer,a cake was arranged by staff of Police Station Fatehpuri Beri&her birthday was celebrated with her friends in community kitchen at the labour camp there. The girl is a resident of Chandan Hulla village: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Y1KhZ6UUXq — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

10. When Chinese Nurse Treating Coronavirus Patients Gave 'Air Hugs' to Crying Daughter

This broke our hearts but reminded us how daring the coronavirus warriors can be. The video of a nurse treating coronavirus patients in China and giving air hugs to her sobbing daughter went viral on the internet. Watch:

A Chinese nurse in a coronavirus-hit hospital in Henan province gives her sobbing daughter an “air hug” A tree is not the forest. The Mainland Chinese citizens need our sympathy and support. They are not the problem. Please be very mindful of the things we say. 🎥: Xinhua News pic.twitter.com/nLkkl4FKoV — Tito (@maroontito) February 5, 2020

11. When COVID-19 Patients Played 'Garba' at Coronavirus Facilities in Mumbai

You cannot take away garba from Indian people. Two videos of patients performing 'garba' at COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai had gone viral on social media making people happy as ever!

12. When Friends Threw Virtual Sangeet Party for Bride-to-Be

Remember when a girl had to postpone her wedding date because of the lockdown so her friends threw the would-be bride a virtual sangeet? Well, that is the spirit we all need! Watch the video that gave major BFF goals to the viewers:

Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day 💛 pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2 — Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020

Well, we did lose many lives BUT we also learnt to survive, adapt, help and ways to spread kindness and LOVE during the times we needed it the most. Sure, 2020 has been the worst year, but it did show us the best in some people and that is the energy we would like take along with us in 2021!

