Happy World Laughter Day 2021! The day as the name suggests is dedicated to one of the best feelings in the world- laughter. As we all know, if you want to be healthy, you must not forget to laugh. World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year. This year, this day will be celebrated on May 2, 2021. In the meme era, what is World Laughter Day without some funny memes and jokes? And especially during times like this where there is a huge scarcity of happy news, these funny memes and jokes will make you LOL and HOW! So if you are looking for endorphins, we have some of the best Laughter Day 2021 memes and jokes.

Laughter is often also performed as a routine by many yoga practitioners to keep its importance remain in our lives. World Laughter Day 2021 was launched in the year 1998. The credit for implementing this day goes to Dr. Madan Kataria, the founder of the Comedy Yoga movement. He celebrated World Laughter Day 2021 for the first time in Mumbai on 11 January 1998. The purpose of celebrating this was to reduce the increasing tension of the society and to teach them to live a happy life. Since then, World Laughter Day 2021 is celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year. If you are looking for just the right words to send to your friends, family, and other important people in your life! We've got your back with laughter day quotes, messages, HD images, pictures, Happy World Laughter Day HD Images, GIFs, and Happy World Laughter Day wallpapers to share on the day.

Laughing is known to not just relax your body but the mind as well, and a hearty laugh is no less than medicine. That is why humor clubs are being set up at various places today so that we can get rid of the stress. You can check out some of the virtual comedy shows as well. There are different ways you can celebrate the day, but generally, on World Laughter Day people go to Laughter club and laugh together. Since this year you cannot, we have for you jokes and funny memes to share with each other and spread the much-needed laughter all around!

The purpose of celebrating this was to reduce the increasing tension in society and to teach people to live happy life. While we may not have many reasons to laugh or even smile in the current scenario, please do not lose hope. Things will get better and we are in this together.

