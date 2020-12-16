Delhiites are cozying up in their blankets, as temperatures drop to as low as 4 degrees Celsius today. The snow-covered Himalayas are blowing icy cold winds to Northern India, making a cold wave situation in here. And as people cover themselves in jackets paired with thick blankets, some share the warmth on social media with funny memes and jokes on Delhi Winter. The change of season going into a extreme cold season has delighted some to express themselves with funny jokes online. A couple of days ago, when Mumbai experienced a slight dip in temperatures, Mumbai winter funny memes were also trending online.

There's a dense fog in the national capital and may even affect the flight operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that fall in minimum temperatures by three to five degree Celsius is expected over most parts of northwest India during the next few days. So there is severe cold situation in states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. But Twitterati has learnt their way to enjoy the cold weather, it is by sharing funny winter memes and jokes online. So Delhi Winters and Cold wave are now the target to crack jokes on.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Delhi Winters:

Coming Out of Blanket Like...

Winter Fashion Out!

LOL

Mar Jau?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phunny Hai (@phunny__hai)

How?

Cold wave in India ... People that are still wearing shots...#coldwave pic.twitter.com/Cbiq9nc7OA — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) December 16, 2020

Haaye Thandi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ।कोमल जैन।🥀 (@komalwrites_)

Why Though!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valdimi Putin (@valdimiputin)

Delhiites, can you relate? With temperatures going a record low today, we are sure you're looking for some warmth. So laugh out loud over these funny memes and spread the warmth to your friends and family as well. Keep chilling!

