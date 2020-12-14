Mumbaikars, are you huddled up cozily in your blankets, contemplating if you should really get rolling to work? Well, you are not alone, if you are not ready for a Monday, especially with the cooler weather outside. Following light showers and drizzle since the last couple of days, the atmosphere has turned pleasant. Parts of Mumbai have experienced light showers and rainfall will continue till evening and clouds will hover over Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra throughout the day. With the rains bringing a dip in the temperatures, Mumbai can finally enjoy the winter feels. Mumbai winters have been a target of several memes and jokes for years, since the city barely sees extreme winter months. So now that it turns cold, netizens are ready with their bunch of funny memes and jokes to express themselves this morning.

According to reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the change in the weather conditions was due to a low-pressure weather system has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea. Since December 11, the city is seeing light drizzle. The rains in December were also welcomed with set of funny memes and jokes on sudden weather change. But finally, Mumbaikars have the respite from heat at least, for a few days, if it remains cloudy. And a feeling of Mumbai winters is different, every Mumbaikar will agree. To describe it best, netizens have started sharing memes and jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Mumbai Winter:

Yes Please

Got The Spirit

Me: *Asks for it to be a little cooler* Mumbai weather: *gives winter and rains together* pic.twitter.com/GtisOxVIbo — Oxygen stan acc. (@happyntharsh) December 13, 2020

Snuggle Mood

It’s ACTUALLY cold today. Also, can I cancel everything thats on my to-do list today and snuggle up in my bed with my cozy blanket, watch Netflix and drink hot chocolate? #MumbaiWinter — Vishaka 💫 (@vishakaiyerr) December 14, 2020

LOL

Apt

Lonavala Has Come to Mumbai

Share across these memes and jokes with your friends, with whom you are currently discussing your lazy mood for the day. We totally get it if you feel no motivation but to just snuggle in the sweater weather. Enjoy while the temperature dip lasts!

