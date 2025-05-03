New Delhi, May 03: Are you also wondering—does it snow in South India? Well, today’s Google Search Googly might just have the answer you’ve been curious about. As part of its interactive and engaging campaign, Google is known for surprising users with quirky and thought-provoking trivia. While it often focuses on cricket-related questions, today’s edition takes a refreshing detour into geography, inviting users to explore the rare weather phenomena of southern India.

The Googlies on Google campaign is designed to make learning fun, much like a well-bowled googly in cricket—unexpected, intriguing, and full of surprises. Displayed just below the search bar, these questions prompt users to search for answers while discovering fascinating facts. So, what’s the truth behind snowfall in South India? Let’s dive into today’s Googly to find out more. Which Indian City Does Not Have Any Traffic Lights? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What Is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google is an innovative and engaging campaign by Google that surprises users with daily trivia and fun facts, displayed just below the search bar. Inspired by the deceptive delivery in cricket known as a “googly,” these questions are designed to catch users off-guard—in a good way—sparking curiosity while providing informative answers. While the campaign often leans on cricket-related queries, it also explores diverse subjects like geography, culture, and urban development. With around 50 unique questions in the series, Googlies on Google makes everyday learning a fun, interactive experience. Which Is Colder: Minus 40°C or Minus 40°F? ‘Googlies’ Google Search Help Unlock Right Answer About Temperature Scale.

Does It Snow in South India?

Surprisingly, the answer lies in the peaceful village of Lambasingi, tucked away in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh. Known as the “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,” Lambasingi boasts a strikingly cold climate that is rare in South India. Although it doesn’t experience traditional snowfall like in northern hill stations, this quaint village comes incredibly close.

During peak winter months—mainly December and January—temperatures in Lambasingi can dip to 0°C or even slightly below. This extreme chill often results in frost forming on plants and the ground, creating a snow-like illusion that delights both locals and tourists. While technically not snowfall, the frost gives the landscape a magical, white-dusted appearance, offering a truly unique winter experience in an otherwise tropical region.

Lambasingi sits at about 1,000 meters above sea level and is surrounded by lush forests, which together create a cool microclimate. Dense fog frequently blankets the area, especially in winter mornings, reducing visibility and adding to its enchanting atmosphere.

So, does it snow in South India? Not quite—but Lambasingi’s frosty charm might just be the closest thing you’ll find. And today’s Google Search Googly captures that unexpected twist perfectly—just like a real cricket googly.

