Mumbai, January 29: Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface (BCI) company, Neuralink, has announced that it now has 21 participants enrolled in its clinical trials globally. This update comes as the company completes two years since it officially began human testing. The current participant count marks a significant increase from September 2024, when the company reported that 12 individuals had received the brain-chip implants.

Congratulating the team on social media platform X, Musk highlighted the impact of the ‘Telepathy’ implant, which is designed to restore independence to individuals who have lost bodily functions. The technology allows users to control digital devices, such as laptops and smartphones, through thought alone. According to Neuralink, the expansion of these trials is intended to help the company better understand hardware variations and improve surgical procedures for future participants. Elon Musk’s Neuralink To Start High-Volume Production of Brain-Chip Devices in 2026; Company Aiming for Fully Automated Surgical Procedures.

Elon Musk's Neuralink Successfully Reaches 21 Numbers of Telepathy Patients

Congrats to the @Neuralink team for helping many people who have lost use of their body with our Telepathy implant that enables computer use simply by thinking! The next generation Neuralink cybernetic augment with 3X capability will be ready later this year. Pending regulatory… https://t.co/OfRM7FsVsC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2026

Neuralink Telepathy Trial Progress

The primary objective of the current trials is to assist individuals with spinal cord injuries or conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Early participants, referred to by the company as "Neuralnauts," have successfully used the implant to browse the internet, play video games, and post on social media. A video recently shared by the company showcased these participants navigating digital interfaces and moving cursors using only their neural signals.

Neuralink started its human clinical trials in early 2024 after addressing safety concerns previously raised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company has maintained a record of zero serious device-related adverse events so far. By expanding the global trial pool, the firm aims to refine its "Link" hardware to ensure reliability across a broader spectrum of users before moving toward wider commercial availability.

Brain-Computer Interface Technology

Looking ahead, Elon Musk revealed that a next-generation version of the implant is slated for launch later this year. This upgraded hardware is expected to boast three times the capability of the current model. Furthermore, Musk announced that the company is prepared to launch its first "Blindsight" augment, pending regulatory approval. This specific device is designed to restore vision to those with complete blindness, with Musk noting that while initial resolution may be low, it is expected to improve over time. Neuralink New Update: Elon Musk’s Neurotechnology Company Working on 3K System for Better Communication and Data Transfer, Coming to Humans by 2025.

The progress signals a shift from purely restorative functions to more advanced sensory enhancements. While the initial focus remains on helping those with severe physical limitations, the long-term roadmap for Neuralink involves bridging the gap between human intelligence and artificial intelligence. The company continues to work closely with hospital sites and regulatory bodies to ensure the safety of its expanding multi-country clinical trial programme.

