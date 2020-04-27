Endangered Ganges River Dolphins Spotted in Meerut! 5 Facts About the Blind Mammal That Will Surprise You (Watch Viral Video)

Ganges River Dolphin Spotted in In Meerut (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nature is extremely beautiful and keeps giving us glimpses of its creations. IFS officer, Akash Deep Badhawan spotted the endangered Ganges River Dolphin which is also said to be our national aquatic animal at the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system. He shared the video on Twitter and also a few cool facts about the fish and ever since the video has gone viral. Although, it is not known when he shot the video, the clip has grabbed several eyeballs online. This endangered species of dolphin is found in freshwater mainly in the Ganges(Ganga) and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Pink Flamingos Arrive in Navi Mumbai, Watch Video of Hundreds of Beautiful Birds Flocking Together.

Sharing the video he said, "DYK? Ganges River Dolphin, our National Aquatic Animal once lived in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system is now endangered. They live in freshwater and are practically blind, with small slits as eyes. Was fortunate to spot these in the Ganges in Meerut." The clip captured a mesmerising sight since the mammal is endangered and not very often seen. Watch video:

Let's Take a Look at Some Facts About the Endangered Mammal:

1. Did you know that they hunt by emitting ultrasonic sounds? When these waves bounce off of fish and other prey, it is said that it causes them to to "see" an image in their mind and that is how they hunt.

2. These endangered mammals have been recognised by the government of India as its National Aquatic Animal.

3. Although its eye lacks a lens (this species is also referred to as the "blind dolphin"), the dolphin still uses its eye to locate itself. The species has a slit similar to a blowhole on the top of the head, which acts as a nostril

4. According to IFS officer, Akash Deep Badhawan, "they were officially discovered in 1801" He further said that, "Usually solo, sometimes they are found in small groups, especially Mother and calf." Check tweet:

5. "Their habitat is largely tracts of the Ganges where fish is aplenty and water currents are slow. Here dense human population has to lead to fishermen catching them along with fish and become “bycatch”. However, they are still hunted at times for their meat and oil by few!", said Badhawan in the thread.

Recently, some beautiful pictures and videos of migratory Flamingo birds took over social media to cheer us up! The breathtaking view of migratory pink flamingo birds flocking to Navi Mumbai went viral. "Nilgai" was also seen recently in Noida. Adding to the list is now a rare sighting of dolphins in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city.