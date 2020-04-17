Pink Flamingos Arrive in Navi Mumbai, Watch Video of Hundreds of Beautiful Birds Flocking Together

Pink Flamingos (Photo Credits: Pixabay, @sikka_harinder Twitter)

As coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes, animals and birds have started taking over places which were once crowded by humans. Pink flamingos were spotted plenty near Navi Mumbai following the lockdown. The pink beauties were seen near Seawoods Complex in Nerul. The video which is being widely shared on Twitter shows hundreds of flamingos in the water. As the video pans, more can be seen coming in to settle near the water. It is indeed a beautiful sight and we are sure the video doesn't do justice to nature's real beauty. Every year thousands of flamingos migrate to Mumbai. Pride of Lions Spotted Sleeping on Road in South Africa's Kruger National Park During Coronavirus Lockdown (See Pictures)

Ex-navy officer Harinder S Sikka who shared the video on Twitter wrote, "Mysterious ways of Nature? Mumbai backwaters, as seen from Seawoods Complex in Nerul. Every year 100s of pink flamingos migrate to this spot. But this year, numbers are truly spectacular. It’s mystery, sitting 1000s of miles away, how did flamingos come to know about the change?" Civet in Kerala to Dolphins And Swans in Italy, Watch Videos of Animals And Birds Roaming Freely During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Pin Flamingos in Navi Mumbai:

Mysterious ways of Nature? Mumbai backwaters, as seen from Seawoods Complex in Nerul. Every year 100s of pink flamingos migrate to this spot. But this year, numbers are truly spectacular. It’s mystery, sitting 1000s of miles away, how did flamingos come to know about the change? pic.twitter.com/SZiVSH49j0 — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) April 16, 2020

As people continue to be at homes due to the coronavirus, there is an increase in the number of wild animals and birds frequenting cities. While peacocks were found in South Bombay's Parsi colony, dolphins were spotted off Mumbai coast earlier last month.

Flamingos are known for their stilt type legs, pink feathers, and S-shape neck. Every year flamingos migrate to Sewri mudflat in Mumbai, however this year they seem to be more in numbers. Thousands of greater and lesser flamingos migrate from Kutch to Mumbai. Their pinkish colour comes from the pigments in the shrimp and algae they feed on. Reportedly, between 30,000 and 40,000 of the large pink birds arrived in Maharashtra.