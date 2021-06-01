Can COVID-19 be Cured by Consuming Kadha of Black Cardamom, Cinnamon, Black Pepper? Misleading Audio Message Goes Viral; PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, June 1: During the COVID-19 pandemic, several fake news and misleading posts are going viral on social media about the treatment of the deadly virus using home remedies. One such viral audio message claimed that COVID-19 could be cured by consuming "kadha" of black cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, turmeric and carom seeds. However, the PIB Fact Check termed the claim as misleading. Man Finds Medicine to Cure COVID-19? PIB Fact Check Warns Against the Viral Video of a Man Claiming His Remedy Can Recover Oxygen-Deprived Patients In Two Hours.

The man in the audio message could be heard saying that COVID-19 patients should take "kadha" of cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, turmeric and carom seeds. The audio message further claimed that by consuming the kadha influenza, bad throat could also be cured. In the audio message, the man also said that people should take steam of the water mixed with these ingredients.

The PIB Fact Check team in a tweet debunked the message. It tweeted. "The audio message claimed that the intake of kadha of black cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, turmeric and carom seeds could cure coronavirus in 24 hours. The claim made in the audio is misleading, and people should not share this audio message." Can Mucormycosis be Cured Using Alum, Turmeric, Rock Salt and Mustard Oil? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Message.

It is not the first time that that fake messages regarding COVID-19 treatment went viral on social media. Earlier this month, an audio message claimed that coronavirus could be cured in three days by drinking "Ayush Kadha". However, PIB fact check terms the post as misleading as the Aayush Ministry suggested the intake of Kadha for immunity booster against the virus and not as the cure.

LatestLY advises people should verify messages before sharing and should visit official websites for authentic information.

