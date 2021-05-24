Can Mucormycosis be Cured Using Alum, Turmeric, Rock Salt and Mustard Oil? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Message

New Delhi, May 24: Mucormycosis, also called black fungus, is a fungal infection with a mortality rate of 50 percent. India reported close to 9,000 cases of mucormycosis. At the time, when the country is grappling to deal with the rare fungal infection amid the second wave of COVID-19, several fake news are going viral on social media regarding the treatment of Black Fungus.

One such viral video post claimed that mucormycosis could be cured with alum, turmeric, rock salt and mustard oil. However, the PIB Fact Check team termed it fake. In the video message, Dr Parmeshwar Arora, was narrating the cure of Black fungus using the ingredients. He said that powder of potash alum, turmeric and rock salt could be mixed with two drops of mustard oil. COVID-19 Can Be Prevented by Drinking Tea? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake News Article.

The PIB Fact Check, in a tweet, said, “Claim: Mucromycosis can be cured using alum, turmeric, rock salt and mustard oil. #PIBFactCheck: The Claim is fake as there is no scientific result.” It also asked not to trust home remedies to cure diseases. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Coronavirus Medicine Mentioned in Class 12 ‘Jantu Vigyan Book’ to WHO Doctors Advise Against Social Distancing, 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Returned From 2020.

Notably, Gujarat topped the list of states with the highest number of mucormycosis cases. As per the figures provided by Sadanand Gowada, Gujarat reported 2,281 cases of mucormycosis till May 22. Maharashtra has the second-highest number of black fungus cases at 2000.

The fungal infection is caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes. These moulds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people with damaged tissue or decreased immunity. COVID-19 recovered patients with a high intake of steroids during treatment are prone to Black Fungus.

