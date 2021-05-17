Ayush Kadha Can Cure COVID-19 Infection in Patients? Misleading Claim Goes Viral on Social Media, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, May 17: At the time when India is struggling with the second wave of COVID-19, several fake news are doing rounds on social media suggesting unverified COVID-19 cure. One such fake news which went viral on social media claimed that coronavirus could be cured in three days by drinking "Ayush Kadha". However, PIB fact check terms the post as misleading as the Aayush Ministry suggested the intake of Kadha for immunity booster against the virus and not as the cure.

The viral social media post claimed that "Ayush Kadha" is made of 30-gram holy basil, 20-gram pepper, 30-gram dry gourd and 20-gram cinnamon. The post further claimed that instead of sugar, jaggery should be used in the "Kadha". It in the post, it was mentioned that the Ayush Ministry suggested the intake of this Kadha and out of 6,000 patients who drank the liquid, 5989 tested negative for coronavirus. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Holding Breath For 10 Seconds As 'Self-Check Test' to ‘COVID-19 Three Stages’ Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health.

The PIB Fact team termed the social media cost as misleading. It tweeted, "Social media post claiming intake of "Aayush Kadha" will cure coronavirus in three days is going viral. The post is misleading, and the Aayush Ministry suggested the Kadha only as an immunity booster. "

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

It is not the first time that fake messages regarding COVID-19 treatment and lockdown went viral on social media. Recently, a similar fake WhatsApp message claimed that homeopathy medicine, "Carbo Vegetabilis" can help in increasing oxygen levels in the body. However, the PIB Fact Check termed the claim as fake. It asked people to consult a doctor if people are facing any breathing issues.

India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past two months as the second COVID-19 wave has struck the country. On Monday, India reported 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases and 4,106 fatalities in a single day. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,49,65,463, including 2,11,74,076 recoveries, 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 16, of these, 15,73,515 samples were tested on Sunday.

Fact check

Claim : Viral social media post claimed that COVID-19 could be cured by drinking \"Ayush Kadha\". Conclusion : The PIB Fact Check termed the claim as misleading. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).