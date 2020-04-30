Can Injecting Disinfectant or Powerful Light Kill Coronavirus? Do Houseflies Transmit COVID-19? WHO Debunks Viral Myths And Fake News

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Washington, April 30: US President Donald Trump recently suggested injecting cleansers like bleach and isopropyl alcohol to destroy coronavirus (COVID-19). He also suggested bringing powerful light inside the body to kill coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO), however, has disapproved Trump's claims and warned people against injecting or consuming bleach and isopropyl alcohol. After Dettol, Lysol Issues Statement to Warn Against Donald Trump's 'Inject-Disinfectant' Remedy for Coronavirus.

In a series of tweet, WHO debunked a couple of myths around coronavirus. Following Trump's suggestion, which is not scientifically approved, many people injected disinfectant and faced consequences. Refuting Trump's claims, WHO tweeted: "Spraying and introducing bleach or another disinfectant into your body WILL NOT protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous." "Do not under any circumstance spray or introduce bleach or any other disinfectant into your body," it added. NYC Poison Control Dept Sees Spike in Calls After Donald Trump's 'Inject-Disinfectant' Remarks on Coronavirus.

Another rumour that is doing rounds is houseflies can transmit coronavirus. WHO refuted this claim and said: "There is no evidence or information to suggest that the COVID-19 virus transmitted through houseflies. The virus that cause COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks." Another widely shared myth is that coronavirus gets killed at a higher temperature.

"Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25C degrees DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)," WHO clarified. "You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19," it added.

A lot of misinformation is doing rounds on social media platforms and many are falling for false claims around the coronavirus outbreak. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak, check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - - or visit .