After Dettol, Lysol Issues Statement to Warn Against Donald Trump's 'Inject-Disinfectant' Remedy for Coronavirus

President Trump at White House press briefing on April 24, 2020 | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, April 24: Disinfectant-maker Lysol issued a statement on Friday to warn their users against injection of their product into the human body in any manner. Their clarification came shortly after United States President Donald Trump stirred a row by suggesting that injecting disinfectants into humans may end up killing the viral load of SARS-nCoV-2019 -- which causes coronavirus. Dettol Issues Warning Statement After Donald Trump's Bizarre Suggestion.

The spokesperson of Reckitt Benckiser, the company manufacturing Lysol disinfectant cleaners, issued a statement to trash the President's suggestion in a veiled manner. The statement read that Lysol is designed to act only as a floor disinfectant or cleaning the physical surface of any other non-living tangible product.

Directly consuming the liquid cleaner into the human body, through any manner, could prove to be hazardous, the company warned. "Under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route," said the statement accessed by news agency AFP.

Earlier, Dettol issued a statement to warn against the direct consumption of disinfectants. Administrating the product into human bodies will lead to harmful consequences, said the company's chief spokesperson in a statement.

"As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information," the leading disinfectant maker said in its statement.

Statement Issued by Dettol

The makers of Dettol have had to issue a press release saying you shouldn't inject its products into your veins pic.twitter.com/JTYtlhMJ7D — Tom Knowles (@tkbeynon) April 24, 2020

Watch Trump Suggesting 'Inject-Disinfectant' Remedy

At the White House press briefing earlier today, Trump sparked a buzz among the reporters by suggesting that ultraviolet rays may end up killing the virus. He further went on to claim that medics must determine whether disinfectants - which can kill the coronavirus on the surface of tangible products - could be administered inside the human bodies.

"Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside (the body)?", Trumps asked, adding that the disinfectant "knocks out the virus "in a minute".

"Because, you see, it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs," Trump continued, apparently referring to disinfectant. "So it would be interesting to check that out." His remarks were condemned by the Democrats, who accused the President of recommending the people to commit suicide. "Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea," said former State Secretary Hillary Clinton.