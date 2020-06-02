CBSE Directed Schools to Conduct Online Exam by Purchasing an App Developed by VH Softwares? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth

CBSE Online Exam Fake News (Photo Credits: PIB, Twitter)

New Delhi, June 2: A fake news regarding Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) online examination is been widely circulated on social media platforms these days, creating panic among students. The spread of such misinformation comes at a time when the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In a latest such case, fake information is being circulated on social media groups claiming that the CBSE has directed Schools to conduct online exam by purchasing an app developed by VH Softwares and has also directed an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for this purpose. The rumour states that the Board has official tested the e-Pariksha Online Examination and Test Software which effectively prevents cheating and detects audio-visual movement of students.

The claim states: "CBSE has directed Schools to conduct online exam by purchasing an app developed by VH Softwares & appointed Dr Sahil Gehlot as OSD for this". Dismissing the claim, a fact check report by Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the news was fake and misleading as the CBSE neither endorsed this nor has appointed any OSD for this purpose. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE to Hold Remaining Exams at Over 15,000 Centres Across India, Says HRD Minister.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Claim-CBSE has directed Schools to conduct online exam by purchasing an app developed by VH Softwares & appointed Dr Sahil Gehlot as OSD for this.#PIBFactcheck - #FakeNews. This is Fake and Misleading. #CBSE neither endorsed this nor has appointed any OSD for this purpose. pic.twitter.com/V1Z025UYq2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 1, 2020

In April this year, the board has noticed fake news being circulated regarding CBSE board exams, evaluation and pass criteria on several social media platforms. The Board had warned people not to fall a prey to such rumours and advised that public and media should check the official website, cbse.nic.in, or CBSE’s official social media handles to check for latest updates.

In the last month, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that students appearing for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam can appear for pending boards exams 2020 from wherever they have moved and there was no need to travel back to the previous board exam centre. The CBSE board exams which were postponed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25, will now be held from July 1 to 15.

Fact check