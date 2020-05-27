CBSE Board Exam 2020 Latest Update: ‘Class 10, 12 Students Can Appear for Pending Exams From Wherever They Are,’ HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, May 27: Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday announced a major development regarding the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam. The minister announced that Class 10th and 12th students can appear for pending boards exams 2020 from wherever they have moved. He said that students don't need to travel back to the previous board exam centre. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE to Hold Remaining Exams at Over 15,000 Centres Across India, Says HRD Minister.

"CBSE has decided that students who went back to their homes states/districts can inform their schools. They'll be permitted to write exams in the district where they currently are. In 1st week of June, they will be told that in what school they'll be able to write the exam," Pokrhiyal said. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released: Check and Download Timetable for Remaining Exams Online at cbse.nic.in.

HRD Minister Tweet:

Earlier in a tweet, HRD Minister had said that he would make a "major announcement" for students this evening. Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal had said the information will be for those who are currently not in the same district as their board examination centre.

For remaining Class 10 and Class 12 exams, the CBSE has planned to conduct the examination at 15,000 centres across the country instead of earlier planned 3,000 centres. The decision has been taken to follow social distancing norms in the exam centres. The pending CBSE Board Exams 2020 for Class 10 and 12 students will be held between July 1-15.