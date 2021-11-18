Centre Providing Financial Benefits to Women Under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, November 18: A YouTube video claiming that the central government is providing cash amount of Rs 2, 20,000 to all women is going viral. The video claims that it is being done under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna.' It also further adds that under the scheme loan up to Rs 25 lakh are being given without any guarantee, interest or security. The video is being widely shared and circulated. Fake Letter Under The Name of PM Mudra Yojana Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found that the claim made in the viral YouTube video is fake. The Bureau further clarified that no such scheme -Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna- is run by the centre. Centre is Providing Rs 1,60,000 to Girl Child Under PM Laadli Lakshmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

The government and its various agencies have times and again cautioned the people against such false and misleading claims. People are advised to rely only on notifications from competent authorities and verified sources for any information related to government or its ministries. People should avoid sharing and circulating such posts on social media without proper verification in order to curtail the spread of fake news.

