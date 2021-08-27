Centre is Providing Rs 1,60,000 to Girl Child Under PM Laadli Lakshmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, August 27: A video claiming that the government is providing cash to every girl child under one of its schemes is being widely shared and circulated. The viral YouTube video claims that the central government is giving cash worth Rs 1,60,000 to all girl children. It says that the money is being given under a scheme 'by the central government called the 'PM Laadli Lakshmi Yojana.' The video is being doing the rounds on digital platform. Centre has Removed The Column of Nationality from Indian Passport? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim in the viral video - girl children are to be given Rs 1,60,000 under the PM LaPadli Lakshmi Yojana- is fake. PIB further clarified that no such scheme is run by the central government.Indian Govt is Providing Work From Home Opportunities in Collaboration With An Organisation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

See Fact Check By PIB Here:

Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned general public against such false and misleading claims doing the rounds on social media platforms. People are advised to rely on official notifications or alerts by the competent authorities for any information regarding various schemes run by the central government and its departments. People should verify and cross check any information before sharing or circulating online to avoid falling for fake news.

Fact check

Claim : Centre is providing Rs 1,60,000 to girl child under PM Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

