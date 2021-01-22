'Crowd Singing Vande Mataram After Team India's Historic Win Against Australia in Gabba' Video is Old; Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Old video is going viral on social media with a claim that crowd sang Vande Mataram in Gabba (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, January 22: Recently, a video of Indian fans singing "Vande Mataram" during a cricket match is going viral on social media after India's victory in the 4th test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The video is being shared with a claim that Indian fans sang "Vande Matram" during the match in Gabba. ICC World Test Championship 2019–21 Points Table Updated: India Regain Top Position After Historic Triumph at The Gabba, Australia Slip Down to Third Spot.

However, the video was almost two years old. In the video clip, it could be seen that cricket fans are waving the tricolour and singing 'Vande Mataram' to cheer the Indian Cricket team. According to online portal Boomlive, the video was shot during the India-Pakistan match which was played in Dubai Cricket Stadium on September 24, 2018. Rishabh Pant Leads Team India's Victory March With National Flag At The Gabba Following Test Series Win Over Australia (Watch Video).

Here's The Video Shared With False Claim:

The video is also uploaded on Youtube in 2018. The description of the viral clip reads, "Thousands of Indians Singing in Unity in Dubai Cricket Stadium. The match was held between the two arch-rivals s part of the Asia Cup, 2018.

Here is The Original Video on 2018:

Team India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday as they handed Australia the first defeat at the venue since 1988. With this win, India sealed the Border-Gavaskar trophy as they secured the series 2-1. Rishabh Pant, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur performed brilliantly in the match.

