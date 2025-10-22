Did an Indian Army Patrol Vehicle Get Ambushed in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

Mumbai, October 22: Did an Indian Army patrol vehicle get attacked in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, with all soldiers on board martyred? A post by the X handle "MeraaHindustan" claims exactly this. The post, shared on October 21, features an image with the caption: "Tragic Ambush in Shopian, J&K: Indian Army Patrol Vehicle Targeted, All Soldiers On Board Martyred. Our Heroes’ Sacrifice Will Not Be Forgotten."

The page, which describes itself as covering the "hidden side of India," has been widely circulating the post, causing alarm and concern among social media users. The claim further asserts that the ambush was recent and that Indian Army personnel lost their lives in the attack, urging people to remember the soldiers’ sacrifice. Many users have reshared the post, amplifying its reach without verifying the authenticity of the information. Did a Passenger Sleep in the Train's Toilet? As Congress Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Indian Railways Reveals Truth About Viral Photo.

PIB Fact Check: No Indian Army Patrol Vehicle Ambushed in Shopian

However, upon investigation, Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit found the claims to be fake. As per PIB, there has been no such incident of an attack on an Indian Army patrol vehicle in Shopian, Jammu & Kashmir. The image and caption shared by the handle do not correspond to any verified reports or official statements. Did IndiGo’s Antonov AN-124 Really Land in Antarctica, Becoming 1st Indian Aircraft To Visit the Continent? Fact Check Debunks Fake Digitally Edited Images.

Post Claiming Indian Army Patrol Vehicle Was Ambushed in Shopian is Fake

PROPAGANDA ALERT🚨 X handle 'MeraaHindustan' has shared a post that claims that an Indian Army Patrol Vehicle was targeted in Shopian, Jammu & Kashmir, and all soldiers onboard have been martyred.#PIBFactCheck ❌ The claims being made by this handle are #fake! ❌ No such… pic.twitter.com/6daeLAKwJu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 22, 2025

PIB further said that the post is a case of fake propaganda, often circulated by dubious social media accounts to create fear and confusion. The PIB has confirmed that no such ambush occurred, and there is no truth to the claim that soldiers were martyred in Shopian as described in the post.

Social media users are urged to verify information before sharing and rely only on credible sources for news about sensitive matters like national security. Sharing unverified claims can lead to misinformation and unnecessary panic. Always check official channels and fact-check platforms like PIBFactCheck before believing or forwarding such posts.

Claim : A post by X handle ‘MeraaHindustan’ claimed that an Indian Army patrol vehicle was ambushed in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, and all soldiers onboard were martyred. Conclusion : The claim is completely Fake. No such incident occurred, and PIB has confirmed it as fake news. Full of Trash Clean

