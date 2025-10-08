Did PM Modi Government Ban ‘Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide’ in Cough Syrups Amid Series of Child Deaths? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Instagram Video

Mumbai, October 8: A video has gone viral on social media, especially on Instagram, purportedly claiming that the Indian government has banned the "Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide" component in cough syrups amid a series of child deaths linked to cough syrup Coldrif in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"So next time when you go to your chemist and he gives you something like this, right, what to do is look at the ingredient list right over here. We'll send you, we'll put out a picture of that. See, that's the ingredient list of this particular cough syrup over there. This is what it has. It has "Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide", which has been banned. DEM is banned, should not be used. But this was so easily procured by our producers here in the national capital," the anchor can be heard saying in the video, purportedly claiming that the government has banned the "Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide" component in cough syrups. Chhindwara Cough Syrup Death: Madhya Pradesh FDA Bans 2 More Cough Syrups, ReLife and Respifresh TR, After Finding Increased Levels DEG.

Fact Check: Did Indian Govt Ban ‘Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide’ in Cough Syrups Amid Series of Child Deaths?

A video on #Instagram claims that component - 'Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide' has been banned in cough syrups by the Government.#PIBFactCheck ❌This claim is #misleading ✅ The component 'Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide' does not have a blanket ban for usage. ✅ The Central… pic.twitter.com/fnjKvWaowO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 8, 2025

So far, 20 children have died after consuming Coldrif, which tested positive for Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic industrial chemical known to cause kidney failure. Amid this, a question arises, did the Indian government really ban the "Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide" component in cough syrups? Cough Syrup Deaths: Telangana Issues Public Alert for 2 More Cough Syrups, Says 'Relife and Respifresh Found Adulterated With Toxic DEG'.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has termed the claim as misleading. "The component 'Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide' does not have a blanket ban for usage," the PIB Fact Check said in a post on X. "The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has banned a few fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) containing 'Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide', particularly those combined with antihistamines and decongestants-primarily restricting their use in children and mandating 'not for children below 4 years'," it added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

