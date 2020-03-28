Fact Check: 'Pakistan Patient Recovers From Coronavirus, Throws Party to 100 People, Tested Positive Again' Fake News Goes Viral, Here's The Truth

Fake News on Coronavirus patient in Pakistan goes viral (Photo Credits: TheFauxy, Twitter)

Coronavirus has spread across countries and territories infecting and taking the lives of people. A lot of information is also being shared widely on various topics about the disease. Along with it, a barrage of fake news is also being shared widely on social media platforms. The latest fake news believed to be true is a story which was reported on a site called 'The Fauxy' that writes fictitious content. A fake article written on Coronavirus-infected Pakistan patient simply for fun is being widely shared on the internet claiming it to be true. TheFauxy calls themselves as 'India's Finest, Fastest & Fictitious News Source', but their stories are being shared by people believing it to be true news. The headline story reads, "Pakistan: Patient recovers from coronavirus, throws a party to 100 people, tested positive again." Fact Check: Has Imran Khan Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Pakistan Government Clarifies on Fake News Going Viral.

According to the story, a man in Pakistan who tested positive for coronavirus recovered after two weeks. But after he was sent home, he threw a party which was attended by more than 100 people. Following which he was tested positive with Coronavirus again. The report also says that people are in search of the man who threw "party during such global economic slowdown". Quite some internet users have believed it to be a true story and are sharing it widely on the internet.

People are also posting the news on social media with screenshots of the article. Meanwhile, a simple glance at the website will make it clear to anyone that it is a site that writes fictitious content especially pertaining to the trending topics across the countries.

