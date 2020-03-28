Fact Check: Has Imran Khan Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Pakistan Government Clarifies on Fake News Going Viral

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi/Islamabad, March 28: A post is going viral on social media platforms claiming that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has contracted coronavirus. The post about Imran Khan allegedly getting infected with coronavirus is being widely shared on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook after the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. The viral post prompted a clarification from the Pakistan government. Fact Check: In Israel No Death From COVID-19? Fake WhatsApp Forward States Drink Made of Lemon And Bicarbonate Saved Citizens From Coronavirus.

The viral post is carrying a screenshot of a news channel with the claim that Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus. Since the information displayed in the picture is in Urdu, many couldn't understand and fell prey to the fake news. A senator of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) then came with a clarification on Twitter and termed the viral post as fake news. Senator Faisal Javed Khan made it clear that Imran Khan did not contract coronavirus. Fact Check: Bananas Prevent Coronavirus Infection? Viral Video Claiming Australian Research Stated Bananas Can Help Prevent COVID-19 Is FAKE; Here’s the Truth.

"News regarding PM Imran Khan tested positive for #Covid19 is NOT True. Please refrain from spreading Fake News May ALLAH keep everyone safe," Faisal Javed Khan tweeted. Like Imran Khan, India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah also became a target of fake news. A screengrab of fake TV news alert showing Shah as positive for novel coronavirus went viral on social media platforms.

This is not the first time that fake news is being spread about Imran Khan. Earlier, he has become a victim of a death hoax. In 2018, a video went viral purportedly showing Imran Khan being rushed to a hospital after he was allegedly shot. The video showed Imran Khan bleeding profusely giving all the more reasons for people to believe it is true. However, it was later proved that the video was from another time when he was injured and was taken away for treatment.

