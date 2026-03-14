New York, March 14: Speculation regarding the stability of the Israeli Prime Minister’s inner circle reached a fever pitch this week as Yair Netanyahu, the eldest son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vanished from social media. According to data analysed by Grok, Yair, historically one of the most prolific political voices on X, formerly Twitter, typically averages 30 to 40 posts per day, with spikes reaching as high as 87 daily entries. However, since March 9, 2026, his account has recorded zero new posts. This abrupt silence, mirroring a similar 2023 blackout.

The timing of Yair’s digital disappearance coincides with a surge of viral, AI-generated images and reports falsely claiming the death of Benjamin Netanyahu. Fact-checkers and government officials have moved quickly to debunk these claims, noting that the Prime Minister appeared publicly as recently as March 12 and visited the National Health Command Center on March 9. Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Here’s the Fact Check of Fake Viral Screenshot Amid Iran Conflict.

Who Is Yair Netanyahu?

Born in 1991, Yair Netanyahu is the second child and eldest son of Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. A graduate of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem with a degree in International Relations, Yair has built a reputation not as a traditional politician, but as a polarising digital activist and podcaster. Often referred to by supporters as a "patriotic voice" and by critics as a "firebrand agitator," he has served in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and has been a central figure in his father’s "Hasbara" (public diplomacy) efforts. Despite his lack of an elected role, his influence is significant; he was recently appointed to the Likud Central Committee and is often accused by political rivals of exerting undue influence over state appointments from his current residence in Miami, Florida.

Rumors of Death and AI Deceptions

The current social media vacuum has been filled by a sophisticated disinformation campaign. Images appearing to show Benjamin Netanyahu injured in rubble or lying in a hospital bed have been flagged as AI-generated fakes by multiple detection platforms. These rumors surfaced shortly after joint US-Israel strikes targeted leadership in Tehran, leading some to suspect the death hoaxes are part of a coordinated psychological operation. Iranian Nuclear Scientist Eliminated in Israeli Strikes, Claims PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Watch Video).

Official sources emphasise that the Prime Minister’s office remains fully operational. "The Prime Minister is alive, active, and leading the security cabinet," a spokesperson stated, dismissing the social media frenzy as "unfounded propaganda."

This is not the first time Yair Netanyahu has retreated from the public eye. In 2023, he went silent following a period of intense domestic unrest in Israel related to judicial reforms. Historically, these periods of silence have either preceded major political shifts or followed legal disputes, such as the multiple defamation lawsuits Yair has faced over his social media content.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).