Mumbai, July 5: Today is the first Saturday of the month. Many are wondering if Saturday, July 5, is a bank holiday. This comes amid the general perception among people that banks remain closed for business on Saturdays. That said, there is growing confusion among people about whether July 5, which falls on the first Saturday of July 2025, will be a bank holiday or not. Scroll below to know the truth.

The question of whether July 5 is a bank holiday comes amid confusion over Saturday being a bank holiday, as customers and several businesses rely on banks for financial tasks and other services. Customers across all age groups, especially the elderly, prefer visiting banks to update their passbooks, get account statements, and use other services. If you are wondering if banks are open or closed for business today, then read below to learn if July 5 is a bank holiday or not. Bank Holidays in July 2025: No Nationwide Holiday for Muharram on July 7, Banks To Remain Shut for 13 Days This Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is July 5 a Bank Holiday? Know if Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

The answer to the question of whether banks are open today, July 5, is yes. Banks will remain open for business today because it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across the country will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This means banks will remain operational today, as it is the first Saturday of July 2025.

In addition to physical banking, digital services such as online banking, UPI, and ATMs will be available for customers 24/7. So, if you're still wondering whether banks will remain open or closed today, July 5, 2025, the answer is that they will remain open. The answer to the question whether July 5 is a bank holiday is no. This is because July 5th is a Saturday and falls on the first Saturday of the month. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

Bank Holidays in July 2025

In July 2025, banks will remain closed for a total of 13 days, including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Banks will remain shut on account of state-specific festivals, including Kharchi Puja, Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday, Beh Deinkhlam, Harela, Ker Puja, the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, and Drukpa Tshe-zi.

