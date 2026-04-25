Consumers in Mumbai and surrounding regions are seeing relief as the arrival of Alphonso (Hapus) mangoes at the Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has surged, leading to a significant drop in wholesale prices. Following the Akshaya Tritiya festival on April 19, daily arrivals have jumped from roughly 55,000 boxes to nearly 70,000, signalling the start of the peak summer supply window.

Significant Price Reduction of Alphonso Magoes at the Wholesale Market

The increased influx from the Konkan region has directly impacted market rates. Before the recent surge, a box of Alphonso mangoes - typically containing five to eight dozen fruits - was priced between INR 2,000 and INR 5,000. Current wholesale prices have now stabilised between INR 1,500 and INR 3,000 per box. India’s Handicrafts, Mango Shipments Affected As West Asia Tensions Disrupt Key Middle East Markets.

This shift brings the effective wholesale rate to approximately INR 190 to INR 600 per dozen. Traders note that this pricing varies significantly based on the size and quality of the fruit, providing bulk buyers and aamras manufacturers more affordable options during the high-demand summer months.

Quality and Climate Factors

Despite the price drop, market experts have noted a disparity in the quality of the current stock. Sanjay Pansare, Director of the Vashi fruit market, indicated that while prices are lower, many of the more affordable lots appearing in both wholesale and retail markets are of secondary quality. "The lower-priced mangoes are generally of inferior quality," Pansare said. He also noted that overall production for the 2026 season has been hampered by unseasonal rains during the previous year's flowering cycle, which has kept the total yield lower than in previous record-breaking years. Indian Mangoes and Their Names: This Mango Season in India, Here's a Selection of Delightful Varieties for You.

Retail Market Trends

The wholesale decline is gradually trickling down to local markets, though retail prices remain higher due to transportation and vendor overheads. In Mumbai's retail stalls, Alphonso mangoes are currently retailing between INR 500 and INR 2,000 per dozen. Market analysts expect supply to remain steady through mid-May, which is traditionally the best period for consumers to purchase high-quality Ratnagiri and Devgad varieties before the season begins to taper off in June.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).