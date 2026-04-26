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News Food Original Mamledar Misal Building Demolished in Thane; Here’s Why Thane's original Mamledar Misal building has been demolished for the redevelopment of the Tehsil office. Founded in the 1950s, the eatery became a city icon frequented by leaders like Balasaheb Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. While it now operates from a nearby temporary site, the demolition marks the end of a historic era for the iconic brand.

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The original structure of Mamledar Misal, a culinary landmark that has defined Thane's food culture for over seven decades, has been demolished. The building was razed to make way for the large-scale redevelopment of the Thane Tehsil office and surrounding Public Works Department (PWD) complexes. While the eatery continues to serve customers from a nearby temporary location, the removal of the original site marks the end of an era for one of the city's most recognisable historical spots.

From Government Canteen to Cultural Landmark

Founded in the 1950s within the premises of the Thane Tehsil Office, the eatery was initially a modest stall catering primarily to government employees. It eventually derived its name, "Mamledar", from its proximity to the Mamledar (Tehsil) court. Over the decades, the small outlet evolved into a city icon, famous for its distinctively spicy and tangy misal. Abhishek Bachchan Goes 'Dhoom Machale' After Swiggy Partners Deliver the 'Yummiest' Misal Pav at Jalsa (Watch Video).

It became a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts across Maharashtra, often characterised by long queues of patrons waiting for a seat in the cramped, traditional setting.

A Favourite of Political Leaders

The eatery's influence extended beyond common citizens, earning a reputation as a favourite spot for Maharashtra’s political elite. Prominent figures, including the late Balasaheb Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Raj Thackeray, and former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have been known to frequent the establishment. For many leaders and visitors, the original building was a neutral ground for conversation and a staple of Thane’s local heritage.

Redevelopment and Current Operations

The demolition is part of a broader infrastructure modernisation plan by the state government. To facilitate the construction of new administrative buildings, the Tehsil office, the local police station, and several commercial establishments have been relocated. Mamledar Misal has transitioned its operations to a nearby building to ensure continuity for its patrons. While the owners have expressed plans to return to a more permanent structure within the redeveloped complex once it is completed, the immediate shift has left many residents reflecting on the loss of the original atmosphere. Mamledar Misal Founder, Laxman Murdeshwar Passes Away at 84, Know How He Made Thane's Most Famous Misal Joint a Big Success.

The Future of Thane’s Culinary Identity

While modern infrastructure aims to provide better facilities and traffic management in the busy station area, the disappearance of the old walls has sparked nostalgia among Thanekars. For generations of residents, the original Mamledar Misal was more than just a restaurant; it was a communal space tied to the city’s post-independence history. As the new Tehsil office takes shape, the challenge for the iconic brand will be to replicate its historic charm within a contemporary setting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Loksatta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).