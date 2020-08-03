PM Narendra Modi Has a Luxurious Private Jet? Fake Image of PM’s Official Aircraft Goes Viral on Social Media, PIB Reveals the Truth

New Delhi, August 3: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms showing the pictures of luxurious interior of an aircraft claiming it is the aircraft belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photo was posted by Madhya Pradesh Congress president and MLA Jitu Patwari claiming that it was PM’s private plane. In his tweet, Patwari made fun of the Prime Minister's origin as a tea-seller and said that India would become a superpower only if he (the PM) gets to enjoy all luxuries of life. Indian Air Force Jet Along With its Two Pilots Shot Down in Nepal? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Know Truth Behind The Viral Pics.

The claim states: "A twitter user has posted image of luxurious interior of an aircraft claiming it is PM Narendra Modi's official aircraft". In a crackdown on those spreading fake news on social media, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) claims that the information shared in the image is fake as the photo is of a private Dreamliner model by Boeing 787 and not of PM's aircraft.

Here's the tweet:

Claim - A twitter user has posted image of luxurious interior of an aircraft claiming it is PM @narendramodi's official aircraft #PIBFactCheck - The photo is of a private Dreamliner model by Boeing 787 and not of PM's aircraft #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/eTyhpBTpor — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 1, 2020

A close look at the picture shared on Twitter shows that the image is taken from the website of Deer Jet, a chartered flight operator. The image of th aircraft that went viral on social media shows the 787 Dream Jet, an Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet that has been configured as a luxurious business jet by the company.

Fact check

Claim : A twitter user has posted image of luxurious interior of an aircraft claiming it is PM Narendra Modi's official aircraft Conclusion : PIB Debunked the fake news and stated that the photo is of a private Dreamliner model by Boeing 787 and not of PM's aircraft Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).