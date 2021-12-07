Ugur Sahin Has Not Taken COVID-19 Vaccine? Old Interview Of BioNTech CEO Going Viral On Social Media With False Claims

Berlin, December 7: In recent times, several fake news are doing rounds on social media regarding the COVID-19 vaccination. One such fake news claimed that the CEO of BioNTech Ugur Sahin did not take the COVID-19 vaccine. An old interview of Sahin is going viral with a false claim. Notably, BioNTech is the biotechnology company that worked with Pfizer to develop one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccines Can’t be Removed After Injection by Drawing out Blood With 'Wet Cupping' Process or 'Detox' Bath With Epsom Salt and Borax.

Sahin’s old interview is going viral on Facebook with the claim that Ugur Sahin admitted he did not take a vaccine. The footage contains an edited version of the DW News YouTube video. According to news agency Reuters, One of the Facebook posts claims, “Earlier this year vaccine inventor and investor Dr Ugur Sahin CEO of BioNTech and inventor of the BIO N TECH Pfizer vaccine avoids answering with any detail the question of why he wasn’t vaccinated at that time, saying vaguely it’s against the law for him to do so. Judge yourself his reaction to the question.” COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Injected in Penis? Fact Check to Analyse 'CNN News' That Claims Doctors Encourage Coronavirus Vaccines Jabs in the Male Genitalia.

One of the fake viral Twitter posts reads, “Look who else has NOT taken the V ... 👀 The Biotech CEO!!!” However, the video which is going viral was before Sahin was legally eligible for getting vaccinated, reported the news agency. In the video, Sahin did not mention that he had not taken the vaccine because of safety concerns.

Notably, the BioNTech CEO has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the vaccine developed by his firm and Pfizer in January this year. Weeks before, Sahin had also taken the booster shot. Sahin’s wife, Dr. Ozlem Tureci, who was also played an instrumental role in the launch of the vaccine, also got vaccinated against the virus.

