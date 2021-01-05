COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Injected in Penis? Fact Check to Analyse 'CNN News' That Claims Doctors Encourage Coronavirus Vaccines Jabs in the Male Genitalia

Will the COVID-19 vaccine be injected in the penis? A piece of information citing CNN News is going viral that says coronavirus vaccine will be jabbed in the penis, as doctors encourage this process. An alleged screenshot of CNN website with the headline "Doctors encourage covid-19 vaccine injections in penis" has gone viral on social media with excerpts that this has been backed by the University of California. "Doctors are discovering that, for male patients, the penis offers the fastest release of the vaccine throughout the body. Based on findings from a University of California study involving 1,500 men who received the vaccine", reads text on the screenshot allegedly from CNN website. This is not it, another screenshot is being circulated on Twitter and Facebook that claims COVID-19 vaccine increases the length of the penis and male individuals. People who take the vaccine may have their sexual organ enhanced by three inches.

"COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Injected in Penis?" Viral Tweet:

Is it Better To Have COVID-19 Vaccines Injected in Penis For Men?

The screenshot that is being shared has many flaws revealing that it is morphed to spread false information. First of all, The University of California hasn't shared any such study that they have published noting that the coronavirus vaccines will be injected in the penis. Similarly, CNN doesn't carry any article with the headline, "Doctors encourage covid-19 vaccine injections in penis".

Moreover, the doctor who is in the picture being circulated in the viral screenshot hasn't made any such claims encouraging COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the penis. A reverse search reveals that he is a New York-based doctor, named Dr Mohitkumar Ardeshana, as per BioTE Medical.

The updates about vaccination for coronavirus haven't changed drastically and all the valid information is found at the official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. They stand by the fact that both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are administered via intramuscular injection in the deltoid muscle, located on the uppermost part of the arm and the top of the shoulder.

Fact check

Claim : Doctors Encourage COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Injected in Penis, As Per The Findings Of University of California Conclusion : The University of California Has Made No Claims That COVID-19 Vaccines Must Be Injected in Penis Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).