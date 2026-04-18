Video of Instagram Influencer and Husband Goes Viral With Fake Claims of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Receiving Face Massage From Woman

A video circulating on social media claims to show a woman giving a face massage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with users widely sharing it alongside misleading captions. The clip has been reshared with claims suggesting the Prime Minister is the person seen in the viral video. Professor and activist Madhu Kishwar had also shared the video on X without naming PM Modi.

The video gained traction after several users and commentators reposted it, including claims that it showed “PM Modi receiving a facial massage,” while others attempted to interpret elements of the clip in different ways. The content quickly went viral, amplified by political and social media accounts. Did PM Narendra Modi Call for ‘Greater Israel and Akhand Bharat’ in a Viral Video? PIB Fact Check Confirms It Is a Deepfake.

Viral Video Falsely Claims PM Modi Received Face Massage

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@pardeep.kaur.dhillon)

Fact Check: No, Viral Video Does Not Show PM Modi Getting Face Massage From Woman

A fact-check of the circulating clip confirms that the man in the video is not PM Narendra Modi. The woman seen in the video is identified as Instagram influencer Pardeep Kaur Dhillon, who appears in the video with her husband. Dhillon has also shared the video on her Instagram account. There is no connection between the video and PM Modi or any official event involving him.

Viral Video Does Not Show PM Modi Getting Face Massage From Woman

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@pardeep.kaur.dhillon)

The claims linking the footage to the Prime Minister are therefore misleading and false. No credible source or official statement supports the viral interpretation of the video. PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump Stress on Keeping Strait of Hormuz ‘Open and Secure’ in Call Amid Rising West Asia Tensions.

The clip was shared with altered captions suggesting it showed PM Modi, which contributed to its rapid spread across platforms. Some posts misinterpreted the visuals and presented them as political content, despite the lack of any verified link. Social media users often reshared the video without context, amplifying misinformation before verification could take place.

There is no evidence that the video is related to any official appearance or activity involving PM Modi. The footage appears to be personal content featuring private individuals and not connected to government or political events. Such instances highlight how easily edited or out-of-context clips can be misrepresented online, leading to widespread misinformation.

The viral claims connecting the video to PM Modi are false. The clip features influencer Pardeep Kaur Dhillon and her husband, with no relation to the Prime Minister. Users are advised to verify content before sharing, as misleading captions can quickly distort public understanding on social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Fact Checking Team). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen getting face massage from a woman. Conclusion : The claim is fake. The video is of Instagram influencer Pardeep Kaur Dhillon with her husband. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).