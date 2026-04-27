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Fact Check Fact Check Is Cole Tomas Allen Married to an Indian Woman Named Priyanka Rao? Fact Check Reveals Truth Following the shocking shooting incident outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, misinformation has begun circulating online about the accused, 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen. One widely shared claim alleges that Allen has an Indian wife named Priyanka Rao. However, this claim is not supported by any credible evidence.

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Following the shocking shooting incident outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, misinformation has begun circulating online about the accused, 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen. One widely shared claim alleges that Allen has an Indian wife named Priyanka Rao. However, this claim is not supported by any credible evidence.

What Is the Viral Claim?

Social media posts and messages suggest that Cole Tomas Allen is married to an Indian woman, often accompanied by images and a supposed passport screenshot. These posts have gained traction amid heightened public interest in the incident, which saw US President Donald Trump and other officials safely evacuated after gunfire erupted outside the venue.

No Evidence Cole Tomas Allen Has Indian Wife

The perpetrator of the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen, with his Indian wife, Priyanka Rao. pic.twitter.com/jfzksax2G7 — Baba Thoka (@ThokaReturns) April 26, 2026

What Do Verified Reports Say?

Multiple reputable news organisations, including major U.S. outlets, have reported on Allen’s background. These reports consistently state that he resides with his parents in Torrance, California. There is no mention of a spouse in any verified coverage. Cole Tomas Allen: ‘Teacher of the Month’ Photo and NASA Link of the Suspect Surface After White House Dinner Shooting.

Authorities have identified Allen as a tutor and engineer by background. Details released so far only reference his immediate family, such as parents and siblings, with no indication of a wife or marital status.

Issues With the Viral ‘Evidence’

The images and documents being circulated online show clear inconsistencies. For instance, the alleged passport screenshot lists “Priyanka Rao” in a way that raises doubts about authenticity, including errors in how the spouse field appears. Experts and observers have flagged these as likely fabricated or misrepresented materials. Who Is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter Names Suspect in White House Dinner Shooting Scare After Donald Trump Escorted Out.

No official records, law enforcement statements, or credible media reports confirm the existence of any individual matching the description of Allen’s alleged wife.

Conclusion

The claim that Cole Tomas Allen has an Indian wife named Priyanka Rao is false and unsupported by verified information. It appears to be part of a wave of misinformation spreading after the high profile incident.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge the public to rely on credible sources and avoid sharing unverified claims that can mislead and distort facts surrounding such serious events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Cole Tomas Allen, accused in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, has an Indian wife named Priyanka Rao. Conclusion : False. No credible reports or official records confirm he has a wife; viral images and documents are unverified and inconsistent. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).