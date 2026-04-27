Home

Viral

Fact Check ENTERTAINMENT Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Punjabi Singer’s Alleged Viral Post on Sexual Orientation Debunked A viral social media post claiming Punjabi singer Karan Aujla came out as bisexual has gone viral across social media platforms. However, we have Investigated the screenshot, which reveals that it has technical inconsistencies and a lack of any record on his verified platforms. Know more about the findings inside.

A purported screenshot of a tweet from Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has sparked intense debate across social media platforms this week. The viral image, which shows a short statement allegedly coming from the singer regarding his sexual orientation, has been widely circulated on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). However, a technical investigation and a review of the singer's official communication channels confirm that the post is a fabricated hoax. Karan Aujla’s Lucknow and Ludhiana Concerts Cancelled; Singer To Proceed With Jaipur Show and Mumbai 2.0.

Karan Aujlas Alleged Viral Tweet

The controversy began when a low-resolution screenshot surfaced online, appearing to show a post from Aujla’s official account. The text in the image read: "Its taken me a long time to get here, but I finally feel comfortable being open. It feels good to finally say it. Sending love to everyone on their own journey."

Did Karan Aujla Announce That He Is Bisexual?

Fans and social media users quickly began debating the post’s authenticity, with some claiming the singer had posted and then immediately deleted the message. The screenshot gained significant traction in Punjabi music forums, leading to widespread speculation about the "Softly" singer's personal life.

Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Fact-Checking the Evidence.

Upon closer examination, the viral claim lacks any credible foundation and bears the hallmarks of a digital forgery. Several inconsistencies confirm the post is fake. The screenshot displays a handle that does not match Karan Aujla’s verified X account. While his official, verified profile is known to fans and industry peers, the handle in the viral image appears to be an unofficial or trolled account.

The viral post contains spelling mistakes and unusual punctuation that do not align with the professional standard of the singer’s social media team. No Digital Footprint: Despite claims that the post was live for "one minute," no archived links or secondary screen-recordings from verified users have surfaced, suggesting the "post" never actually existed on his timeline.

Conclusion

Karan Aujla has not issued a formal statement regarding the hoax, continuing his trend of ignoring unsubstantiated social media rumours. The singer, who is married and has frequently shared glimpses of his domestic life, appears to be the latest target of "engagement bait" a tactic where fake controversial news is generated to drive traffic and social media metrics.

Evidence strongly suggests the screenshot was created to mislead the public and exploit the singer's massive global following for viral reach.

Karan Aujlas Professional Developments

While the internet focused on the debunked rumours, Aujla has been reaching new professional milestones. He recently concluded the India leg of his massive P-Pop Culture World Tour 2026, which saw him perform at sold-out stadiums in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh. Hania Aamir Viral Video: Pakistani Star Dances to ‘UP Bihar Lootne’ and Karan Aujla’s ‘Boyfriend’ at Arinda Tul Noor’s Wedding (Watch).

Karan Aujlas Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Aujla (@karanaujla)

The singer is currently preparing for the North American leg of his tour, with scheduled performances at major venues including the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto throughout May 2026. His recent collaboration with global icon Ed Sheeran and his milestone of surpassing 7 billion streams on Spotify continue to solidify his position as a leading figure in the global Punjabi music scene.

Fact check

Claim : Viral screenshot allegedly shows Punjabi singer Karan Aujla tweeting that he is bisexual Conclusion : The image is a confirmed fabrication featuring a fake handle and digital inconsistencies Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).